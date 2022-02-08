Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba has informed his new offensive signings that they have a high bar to meet that was set by the players they are replacing Jesse Were and Tafadzwa Ruskie.

Angolan striker Pedro Miguel and Chipolopolo forward Collins Sikombe arrived in January to replace Kenyan attacker Were and Zimbabwe midfielder Ruskie respectively whose contracts were not renewed.

Miguel particularly has joined Zesco from second division club Trident FC where he scored 14 goals this season and must now meet the benchmarks Were set during his six years with the nine-time champions where he scored 102 competitive goals.

“Of course the players that we have gotten would have to make an impact into the team and immediately because the players that we released were equally good players,” Numba said.

“But for the ones that have come, and looking at their ages, they will give us something better than the other two that were released.”

Miguel has so far scored one goal goal in his first five games for Zesco.

Sikombe, who joined from Lusaka Dynamos, is set to make his debut this Saturday in Zesco’s away fixture against Kansanshi Dynamos.

“I think these signing have added some depth into the team especially at the top where we were lacking in the first round,” Numba said.

“And we hope for better things because now we have to start pushing so that we can catch-up with Red Arrows.”

Zesco are currently second on the table and five points behind Arrows with twelve games left before the 2021/2022 FAZ Super League title is decided.

WEEKEND SCORECARD

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE

WEEK 22

03/02/2022

Nkwazi 2(Bernard Kumwenda 14′, Stephen Mutama 80′)-Prison Leopards 1(Conlyde Luchanga 22′)

04/02/2022

Zesco United 1(Thabani Kamusoko 16’)-Kafue Celtic 1(Peter Chikola 19′)

Indeni 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 1(Davy Daka 13′)

Power Dynamos 2(Luka Chamanga 18′, Kilo Mwepu 23′)-Buildcon 0

Chambishi 1(Stephen Kabamba 29′)-Nkana 0

Lusaka Dynamos 3(Ahmed Mumba 29′, Godfrey Binga 63′, Moussa Lemisa 72’pen)-Forest Rangers 1(Peter Mwaangani 90′)

Red Arrows 2(Joseph Phiri 87’Saddam Phiri 90’pen)-Konkola Blades 2(Nickson Mubili 57’og, Tapson Kaseba 79′)

Kabwe Warriors 1(Jimmy Ndholvu 78’pen)-Green Buffaloes 0



TOP SCORERS

=LEAGUE

05/02/2022

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes):14

Jimmy Ndhlovu (Kabwe Warriors):9

Albert Kangwanda(Kafue Celtic):9

Alex Ngonga (Nkana):9

Moses Phiri (Zanaco):8

Ricky Banda (Red Arrows):8

Hosea Silwimba (Green Eagles):7

Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos):7

Conlyde Luchanga (Prison Leopards):6

Christopher Zulu (Nkwazi):6

Martin Njobvu (Green Buffaloes):6

Tapson Kaseba (Buildcon/Konkola Blades 2):5

John Chingandu (Zesco):5

Lubinda Mundia (Buildcon):5

Clifford Mulenga (Forest Rangers):5

Cephas Handavu (Indeni):5

James Chamanga (Red Arrows):5

Thomas Chideu (Forest Rangers):5

Derrick Bulaya (Green Eagles):5

Joseph Phiri (Red Arrows):4

Kilo Mwepu (Power Dynamos):4

Stephen Mutama (Nkwazi):4

Junior Zulu (Prison Leopards):4

Kelvin Mubanga (Zesco):4

Jacob Kaunda (Chambishi):4

Brian Mwila (Buildcon/Power Dynamos):4

Warren Kunda (Green Eagles):3

Timothy Sakala (Buildcon):3

Alidor Kayembe (Arrows):3

Owen Tembo (Konkola Blades):3

Jacob Ngulube (Nkana):3

Joshua Mutale (Power Dynamos):3

Patrick Ngoma (Buildcon):3

Jesse Were (Zesco/Kansanshi 1):3

Emmanuel Chabula (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Edward Mwenya (Konkola Blades):3

Fred Mulambia (Power Dynamos):3

Marvin Jere (Lusaka Dynamos):3

Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba (Kabwe Warriors):3

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):3

Eric Chomba (Forest Rangers):3

Langson Mbewe (Nkwazi):3

Matthews Maleka (Kansanshi Dynamos):3

Quadri Kola (Forest Rangers):3

FAZ NATIONAL FIRST DIVISION

WEEK 22

05/02/2022

Mufulira Wanderers 2-0 (Livingstone Pirates

Joseph Mumbi 21’, Patson Kwataine 86’)

Young Green Eagles 1-2 FC MUZA

(Ben Chengo 70’/ Andrew Phiri 42’ pen 56’)

Lumwana 2-0 Nchanga Rangers

(Josphat Kasusu 89’, Richard Zulu 90+2)

Kitwe United 1-0 Trident

Gomes 1-0 Luapula Green Eagles Police

(Jordan Mumba 17’)

Napsa Stars 1-2 Young Green Buffaloes

(Doisy Soko 37’/Robert Magadani 21’, Aubrey Chella 83’)

06/02/2022

Police College 0-2 KYSA

(Thomas Likafi 48′ 76′)

Jumulo 3-0 Quattro Kalumbila

(Prince Lupando 20’og, Dickson Mwanza 35’ 47′)

City of Lusaka 1-0 Zesco Malaiti

(Emmanuel Kalala 20’)