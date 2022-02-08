The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has commenced the gradual deactivation timeline for more than 10 Simcards registered under one National Registration Card.

Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, Acting ZICTA Director General Mwenya Mutale said that under this exercise, the authority is expected to clean up half a million Simcards which did not follow the directive of not having more than 10 Simcards per person without justification.

Mr. Mutale explained that during this period, Simcards that may not be compliant will have their outgoing call services suspended but will be able to receive incoming calls, adding that by 14th February 2022, non-compliant Simcards will have all their calling rights suspended as they will not be able to receive or make calls.

Mr. Mutale said that once this is done, subscribers will have 14 days from commencement of service suspension to claim their deactivated Simcards and is urging all subscribers to check the status of their Simcard registration by dialing *101# and regularize any anomalies immediately to avoid any inconveniences or losing their number.

On January 21st, 2022, the authority announced a 7-day ultimatum to all subscribers with non-compliant Simcard registration details to regularize their registration before January 28th, 2022.