Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Updated:

ZSIC Life PLC bids farewell to Managing Director Christabel Banda

By Chief Editor
ZSIC Life PLC Managing Director Christabel Banda has left her post after serving the company since 2017.

During a farewell event held last Friday by the ZSIC Life Board and Management, ZSIC Life PLC Board Chairman Micheal Bwalya said Ms Banda had taken the company through some notable milestones such as the transformation of the company, having gone through a business process re-engineering which saw an improvement in operational efficiencies and reduction in the cost of service provision.

Mr. Bwalya said this culminated into the conversion of the company to a Public Limited Company and its shares registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

He said in 2018, ZSIC Life PLC recorded 50% premium growth, with a notable 13% premium growth in 2021.

“Under Ms Banda`s Leadership the company`s positive performance and consumer education drive was visible, with recognition awards such as the IDC Most Improved State owned enterprise and more than Seven consumer education awards in the past four years received,” Mr Bwalya said.

He further noted that through the company’s current digital agenda, it’s path of achieving enhancement of customer experience is taking shape with easy to access platforms and fully operational customer care center now in place.

And in her farewell message, Ms Banda expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at the helm of ZSIC Life PLC.

She added that she looked forward to seeing the company make strides in the highly competitive insurance environment.

She expressed confidence that the company would continue on this positive trajectory, as the staff had demonstrated resilience and commitment to the transformation of the company

She urged the Acting Managing Director Mr Kennedy Siamuwele and the management team to lead the company towards its target of being the most preferred insurance company in the country.

And Mr. Siamuwele thanked Ms Banda for having led the company through various phases and assured her that with the imparted knowledge under her leadership, the team will ensure that the key set objectives are achieved.

Ms Banda last week bid farewell to the company to pursue other personal interests.

