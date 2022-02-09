Statehouse has said that the UPND government has a social contract with the people of Zambia and not individuals.

Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya has said that the commitment to transform the social and economic lives of people, delivering free education, reforming NAPSA, and dealing with legacy issues around higher education funding are some of the contents in the social contract government has signed with the people.

Reacting to a story published in one of the daily tabloids attributed to UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda alleging that the ruling party has never signed a social contract to employ youths after forming a government; Mr. Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema’s government intends to respect the social contract to the fullest.

Mr. Bwalya added that the president is alive to the fact that his government was elected on the basis of the strong commitments it made to the people of Zambia and will never forget that its ascension to public office is owed to the goodwill of the Zambian people.

Earlier today, UPND secretary general Betake Imenda was described as malicious and dangerously damaging, a statement attributed to him in one of the local tabloids on youth employment.

Mr. Imenda had been quoted in a local tabloid allegedly saying that his party did not sign any contract that they would employ the youths.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Imenda said that at no point did he utter such words and has since challenged the named media house to produce a recording of the said interview.

Mr. Imenda said that he is currently consulting with his lawyers for a possible lawsuit as the alleged statement was doctored to attract the attention of the readers of the paper.

The news Diggers has since published this audio

During the elections campaign in 2020, President Hakainde Hichilema held an event where he signed what he described at the time as a youth contract. Below is his social media post of the event

On December 7, 2020

Today we have signed a social contract with the youth of our country because the future belongs to them.

The contract contains benefits for our future leaders including; quality education, mineral wealth contracts, jobs, business opportunities.

Contracts for Mukula trees, transport, and several other government programs will be given to the youths. No foreigner will be allowed to do such jobs unless under a joint venture.

The above stated among others are the reasons why a jobless youth, a youth struggling to acquire education, a youth without business opportunities should now stand up to go and get an NRC, a voter’s card, and in 2021 vote for change, vote for Bally because we will deliver development for all.

May God bless all our youths in the country.

HH aka Bally.

#time4change