Cabinet has approved the construction of the new Luangwa Bridge across the Luangwa River in Luangwa district at an estimated cost of US$75.5 million.

This was during the first Cabinet meeting in 2022 held yesterday, 8th February 2022.

In a statement obtained to the media, Chief Government Spokesperson, Chushi Kasanda says government will contribute approximately US$7.5 million as counterpart funding while funding from external sources is estimated to be US$67.95 million coming from the Government of Japan through JICA.

Ms. Kasanda says the construction of the new Luangwa bridge is in order to increase the traffic capacity in the Nacala Corridor to facilitate the distribution of goods and movement of passengers in the country and neighboring countries, and thereby contribute to the economic growth and industrial revitalization of the country and neighboring countries.

She says Cabinet took note that the current bridge has been in use for more than 50 years from the time it was constructed in 1968, and that the maximum weight of vehicles that can currently pass through the bridge is limited to 55 tons while the maximum speed is limited to 30km per hour.

Ms. Kasanda adds that currently, only a single heavy goods vehicle is allowed to pass at any given moment, stressing that the existing bridge has therefore proved to be a bottleneck for traffic traveling on Great East road.

Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Zambia National Committee on the Prevention of genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and all forms of discrimination, the introduction of a bill in Parliament to amend the Public Roads Act no.12 of 2002 in order to include provisions that will provide protection of the property of the Road Development Agency, and the introduction of a bill in parliament to amend the National Housing Authority Act, CAP 195 of 1971.

This is meant to protect NHA property and also find ways through which the original setup of the institution could be brought back to the fore.