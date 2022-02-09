9.5 C
Contractor urged to expedite UNZA projects

By Chief Editor
Technology and Science Permanent Secretary Dr. Brilliant Habeenzu is not impressed with the slow pace on the construction of UNZA hostels despite advancements on the construction of state of art class Theatre Hall and African Centre for Infectious and Human Animals.

Mr. Habeenzu urged the contractor to expedite the process.

He assured management that the government will intervene to ensure that works are completed on time.

Dr Habeenzu was speaking on Tuesday when he toured UNZA and Palabana universities.

“It our adent hope and desire this time around with you Permanent Secretary that there will be a new determination and desire for the benefits of our students and the university” says UNZA Vice Chancellor Professor Luke Mumba.

Professor Mumba hoped that with the new dawn government there will be a new vigour to complete the projects as the university is handed to the ministry of education to get the work done distinct from the previous governments.

And at Palabana University, Mr. Habeenzu emphasised on quality end product on the workmanship based on value for money.

Mr. Habeenzu urged the management to ensure the infrastructure is taken care of despite stalled works as far the government was eager to see the University completed and operationised.

Previous articleZambia explores Digital Currency, but warns against Crypto
Next articleLusambo’s appears in Court, case fails to take off as ACC is not ready, amends charges

