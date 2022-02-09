The corruption case involving Former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo this morning failed to take off as Prosecutors from the Anti Corruption Commission were not ready to proceed.

And the ACC today presented an amended indictment with charges, different from those earlier announced by the Commission when Mr. Lusambo was arrested.

When Mr. Lusambo appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court today, five counts of corrupt acquisition of public property and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime were read to him.

Mr Lusambo, who is Kabushi Member of Parliament could not take a plea before Lusaka Magistrate Fydes Hamaundu because the Director of Public Prosecutions is yet to issue consent to prosecute the matter.

The case has since been adjourned to March 9th, 2022 for mention and possible plea.

Below are details of the new indictment

Count 1

Statement of Offence: Corrupt acquisition of public property contrary to Section 34 as read with Section 41 of the ACC Act No. 3 of 2012.

On dates but between May 1st 205 and 31st December 2021 at Ndola, Bowman Lusambo, aged 45, did unlawfully acquire property number L/39876/M in the name of frontier Management Services Ltd which property was later transferred to Jignesh Prafulchandra Soni at a consideration of K880,000 in his own benefit.

Court 2

-Between 1st January 2017 and 31st December 2018 at Masaiti, Lusambo did unlawfully acquire certificate of title in respect of stand number MASAI/LN_1003028/218 in your name thereby obtaining an exemption from paying the sum of K250,000 plot/premium land which property was later conveyed to Mbachi Nkwazi at a consideration of K150,000 an act prejudicial to the rights and interests of Masaiti Council.

Count 3 & 4

-Possession of property suspected to be proceed of crime contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2019. On dates but between 1st September 2021 and 31st October 2021 at Chongwe, Lusambo jointly and whilst acting together with another person did conceal property number HN 248 situated at Silverest Gardens valued at $60,000, property No. HN 282 valued at $128,000, the names of Nancy Natasha Manase property reasonably suspected from be proceeds of crime.

Count 5

Possession of property

-On dates but between 1st September 2021 and 31st October 2021 at Chongwe, Lusambo jointly and whilst acting together with another person did conceal property number Property No. NH 149 valued at $60,000 in the names of Nancy Natasha Manase