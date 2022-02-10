9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, February 10, 2022
type here...
Entertainment News
Updated:

KB presents “Ordinary Lover” featuring Jae Cash and Frank Ro

By staff
53 views
0
Entertainment News KB presents "Ordinary Lover" featuring Jae Cash and Frank Ro
staff

Taken off KB’s latest album “Love & Heart Break, is the single “Ordinary Lover” that features Jae Cash and Frank Ro.

 

Previous articleZambia Police will not respond to PF allegations of torture of the Barber for Former President Edgar Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Entertainment Newsstaff - 0

KB presents “Ordinary Lover” featuring Jae Cash and Frank Ro

Taken off KB's latest album “Love & Heart Break”, is the single “Ordinary Lover” that features Jae Cash and Frank Ro. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZPjNuS2yqcA  
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Roberto and Brawen collaborate on “Mwamuna Bwanji”

Entertainment News staff - 0
Roberto collaborates with Brawen on the song "Mwamuna Bwanji". “Mwamuna Bwanji", translating to ‘What type of man’, is a song questioning a woman about the...
Read more

Holstar releases “Alright” off his ‘Dreams Never Die’ EP

Entertainment News staff - 0
Holstar released the video for the song "Alright" that features Killa. The song is about putting yourself first and living your life to the...
Read more

Album Review : Bomb$hell – Mfumu Kadzi

Entertainment News staff - 4
"... I remember when this music thing was just a thing / Now I'm Mfumu Kadzi / call me King!" Bomb$hell released her debut album...
Read more

Kaladoshas back from hiatus with new single “Salt Na Sugar”

Entertainment News staff - 1
After a long hiatus from the music scene, Kaladoshas makes the perfect comeback with a captivating new R’n’B track titled “Salt Na Sugar” ,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.