Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Charles Kakoma has resigned from the former ruling party, barely a year after leaving the UPND where he was party spokesperson.

“After due reflection and consultations with my family and friends, I have today decided to resign from the Patriotic Front (PF). As a consequence of this decision to resign from the Party, I have also relinquished my position as a Member of the Central Committee (MCC) of the Patriotic Front. I wish to thank the Patriotic Front in general and the out-going President of the Party, His Excellence Edgar Chagwa Lungu for the trust and confidence shown in me by giving me an opportunity to serve in the Central Committee,” Mr Kakoma has stated.

He stated that his decision to resign from the Patriotic Front was purely personal as he intended to pursue other endeavours in life.

Mr Kakoma stated that he would, however, continue to provide political, social and economic counsel to fellow citizens and stakeholders.