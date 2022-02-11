9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 11, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Government has Obligations to Create Jobs, with or without Social Contract-Hikaumba

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Government has Obligations to Create Jobs, with or without Social Contract-Hikaumba
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Movement for democratic change MDC vice president in charge of politics Leonard Hikaumba has charged that with or without the social contract with the youths, the government has the obligation to create decent jobs for citizens as the population and demand for jobs grows.

Speaking at a press briefing Mr. Hikaumba said that the new dawn government has been emphatic on the issue of job creation and the jobs where social dialogue will be promoted.

Mr. Kaumba said that the country should be looking at the sectors that have already been identified and can respond quickly and effectively to the issue of job creation such as the mining sector.

The alliance partner has urged the new dawn government to also secure and regulate the newly discovered areas that have rich minerals of high value such as gold, saying these are vehicles of job creation.

Mr. Hikaumba has also suggested that chances of self-employment be made available through what he termed as demand-type of job creation.

Previous articleZambia to transition from the use of Analogue Satellite to the Digital Satellite

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Government has Obligations to Create Jobs, with or without Social Contract-Hikaumba

Movement for democratic change MDC vice president in charge of politics Leonard Hikaumba has charged that with or without...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

No Minister is Involved in the Sugilite Illegal Mining-Luapula Province Minister

General News Chief Editor - 7
LUAPULA Province Minister Derrick Chilundika has dispelled allegations that there are Ministers and other government officials involved the illegal mining of the Sugilite stone...
Read more

Information and Media Minister warns civil servant against sabotaging government efforts

General News Chief Editor - 12
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has said that government will not tolerate poor work culture by civil servants in the delivery of...
Read more

Justice Minister denies claims to use Amos Chanda to implicate Former President Edgar Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 9
Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has refuted allegations that there are maneuvers by him to use Former Statehouse Press Aide Amos Chanda to implicate former...
Read more

European Union Election Observation Mission invites HH to attend EU Parliament

General News Chief Editor - 9
The European Union Election Observation Mission has extended an invitation to President Hakainde Hichilema to attend the European Union Parliament and share the country’s...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.