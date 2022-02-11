9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 11, 2022
General News
It's not right for suspects to be handcuffed and made to walk under police escort to the courts

Ministry of Information Media Director and Spokesperson Thabo Kawana has said that it is inhumane for suspects to be made to walk a distance of about two kilometres to attend court sessions in Mazabuka District.

Mr. Kawana said that it is not right for suspects to be handcuffed and made to walk under police escort to the courts as the situation is equivalent to making them take a ‘walk of shame’.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Mazabuka District Commissioner Oliver Mulomba at his office, Mr. Kawana called for a stop to the current state of affairs.

He said Government will not allow suspects to be treated in a manner that infringes on their rights and urged Mr. Mulomba to intervene in the matter by securing vehicles from other departments to assist in transporting the suspects to and from courts.

Mr. Kawana however, assured the District Commissioner that Government will soon complete the process of procuring vehicles for all District Commissioners countrywide.

And Mazabuka District Commissioner Oliver Mulomba said other than police and the correctional facility, most government departments do not have transport.

