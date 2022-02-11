9.5 C
Zesco Target Win At Kansanshi To Close Gap With Arrows

Zesco United coach Mumamba Numba says their objective this Saturday is to get an away victory at Kansanshi Dynamos in Solwezi to ensure they move two points behind leaders Red Arrows.

The defending FAZ Super League champions are second and five points behind Arrows with twelve games left to play.

Arrows will only be in action 24 hours later and are away to face third placed Green Eagles at Independence Stadium in Choma.

“We cannot go there (to Kansanshi) sitting back because we are looking at catching up with Red Arrows who are ahead of us,” Numba said.

Zesco collected one of their biggest league wins this season with a first leg 4-0 home win on October 20 in Ndola over their hosts this weekend.

But Kansanshi are armed with someone with deep knowledge of the Zesco set-up in striker Jesse Were who was released by the Ndola club in December after six years at the nine-time Zambian champions.

“So this is a very important game. We are playing a tricky team so for us to go and get the three points we have to apply ourselves positively,” Numba said.

But Zesco have three absentees heading into the fixture with defender Solomon Sakala out with a twisted ankle.

Right-back Simon Silwimba has missed the trip to Solwezi and has been excused to attend to his child who is unwell.

New striker Pedro Miguel has also missed the trip and is out with a fever.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE
WEEK 23
12/02/2022
Kansanshi Dynamos-Zesco United
Buildcon-Lusaka Dynamos
Nkana-Indeni
Konkola Blades- Kabwe Warriors
13h00:Green Buffaloes-Chambishi
15h00:Kafue Celtic-Power Dynamos
13/02/2022
Forest Rangers-Nkwazi
Green Eagles-Red Arrows

