Shepolopolo on Saturday defeated Banyana Banyana South Africa 3-0 in a women’s international friendly played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Barbara Banda scored a first half brace in a period Zambia scored all their three goals.

Banda struck in 6th and 38th minute while Avell Chitundu added Zambia’s second in the 30th minute.

Zambia and South Africa were using the friendly as warm-up for next weekend’s 2022 Women’s AFCON final round qualifiers against Namibia and Algeria respectively.