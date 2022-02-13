9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 13, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Green Eagles End Leaders Red Arrows’ 17-match Unbeaten Run

By sports
53 views
1
Sports Green Eagles End Leaders Red Arrows' 17-match Unbeaten Run
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Red Arrows’ 17-game unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday when they lost 2-0 away to Green Eagles in a top three clash at Independence Stadium in Choma.

The result saw Arrows’ impressive run dating back to October 28 come to an end that began when they beat Prison Leopards 1-0 away in Kabwe.

Arrows in the first leg beat Eagles 1-0 but their hosts this weekend were ready for the league leaders and took the game to them.

Eagles broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through a fine volley by Hosea Silwamba he let losse from the edge of the area to see them take a 1-0 halftime lead.

But Arrows striker Allasane Diarra could have equalized in the 40th minute but elected to go for power rather than a soft tap-in in front of an inviting goal.

Eagles also didn’t relent even after Arrows introduced their influential veteran James Chamanga after the hour mark.

Furthermore, Arrows goalkeeper Charles Kalumba had to be at his best in the 64th minute to deny Emmanuel Mwanba and Simon Mulenga.

But Kalumba could not replicate his earlier exploits in stoppage time when Derrick Bulaya finished off in the rebound after the Arrows goalkeeper parried Jimmy Nakena’s shot into his path.

Arrows lead on 43 points has now been cut from five to four points after Eagles moved from third to second place.

Eagles rise relegates defending champions Zesco United to third on 38 points after losing 2-0 away to Kansanshi on Saturday.

13/02/2022
Buildcon 3-Lusaka Dynamos 1
Forest Rangers 1-Nkwazi 0
Green Eagles 2-Red Arrows 0

Previous articleChambeshi Delighted With Nkana Victory
Next articleNational values wearing down in Zambia, laments President HH

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 2

National values wearing down in Zambia, laments President HH

President Hakainde Hichilema is concerned with the wearing down of the national values such as hard work in the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chambeshi Delighted With Nkana Victory

Sports sports - 0
Coach Beston Chambeshi is relieved to see Nkana return to winning ways after last weekends shocking 1-0 loss away at Chambishi in Kalulushi. Nkana on...
Read more

Sakuwaha: Asanovic Must Qualify Chipolopolo to AFCON 2023

Sports sports - 1
Ex-Chipolopolo striker Jonas Sakuwaha says he is expecting new National Team coach Aljosa Asanovic to qualify Zambia for the 2023 Africa Cup in Ivory...
Read more

Shepolopolo Beat Banyana in Friendly

Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo on Saturday defeated Banyana Banyana South Africa 3-0 in a women’s international friendly played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. Barbara Banda scored a first...
Read more

Jesse Were Haunts Zesco With A Brace

Sports sports - 1
Striker Jesse Were haunted his former employers on Saturday when he scored a brace in Kansanshi Dynamos 2-0 home win over defending FAZ Super...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.