Red Arrows’ 17-game unbeaten run came to an end on Sunday when they lost 2-0 away to Green Eagles in a top three clash at Independence Stadium in Choma.

The result saw Arrows’ impressive run dating back to October 28 come to an end that began when they beat Prison Leopards 1-0 away in Kabwe.

Arrows in the first leg beat Eagles 1-0 but their hosts this weekend were ready for the league leaders and took the game to them.

Eagles broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through a fine volley by Hosea Silwamba he let losse from the edge of the area to see them take a 1-0 halftime lead.

But Arrows striker Allasane Diarra could have equalized in the 40th minute but elected to go for power rather than a soft tap-in in front of an inviting goal.

Eagles also didn’t relent even after Arrows introduced their influential veteran James Chamanga after the hour mark.

Furthermore, Arrows goalkeeper Charles Kalumba had to be at his best in the 64th minute to deny Emmanuel Mwanba and Simon Mulenga.

But Kalumba could not replicate his earlier exploits in stoppage time when Derrick Bulaya finished off in the rebound after the Arrows goalkeeper parried Jimmy Nakena’s shot into his path.

Arrows lead on 43 points has now been cut from five to four points after Eagles moved from third to second place.

Eagles rise relegates defending champions Zesco United to third on 38 points after losing 2-0 away to Kansanshi on Saturday.

13/02/2022

Buildcon 3-Lusaka Dynamos 1

Forest Rangers 1-Nkwazi 0

Green Eagles 2-Red Arrows 0