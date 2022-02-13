9.5 C
People who Joined PF for Economic opportunities and Jobs will Eventually Leave-Mwamba

By Chief Editor
PATRIOTIC Front presidential hopeful Emmanuel Mwamba has said many people who joined the party when it was in power to get benefits like economic opportunities and jobs will eventually leave because it has lost power.

Reacting to the resignation of central committee member Charles Kakoma, Mwamba said it was a drifting season for members from the opposition to the ruling party, the UPND.

On Thursday, Kakoma announced his resignation from the former ruling party saying that the decision followed due reflection and consultation with his family and friends.

But Mwamba viewed the move as a result of the PF’s loss.

“There are many people that joined the Patriotic Front especially when it was a ruling party to get benefits in jobs or economic opportunities. Following the loss of power, such people will eventually leave. We wish Mr Kakoma well in his future endeavours,” he said. “It’s a season of drifting members from the opposition to the ruling party.”

Mwamba said the PF needed people that believed in its ideology and pro-poor policies.

He said the party also required people who believed in its deepened care for the interests of the poor and the workers.

“PF requires people that believe in its ideologies, its pro-poor policies, and its deepened care for the interests both of the poor and the workers. If along the way we drifted away from such an agenda, we need to return to it,” said Mwamba.

“For PF members we need to remain steadfast and focused on rebuilding and rebranding the party. We need to work on earning the trust and confidence of Zambians again.”

Previous articleRomantic Love among the Tumbuka People

