The State has failed to have Former Republican President, Edgar Lungu’s Barber, Shebby Chilekwa admitted to the University Teaching Hospital for medical attention following alleged torture by the police whilst in custody.

This is because Mr. Chilekwa who is a suspect in a criminal investigation was prior to the order by the court transported to the Kaoma District in the Western province for purposes of a possible charge.

Mr. Chilekwa is allegedly involved in the murder of a UPND cadre, Lawrence Banda in Kaoma District during a by-election in the area.

On Friday, Lusaka High Court Judge, Mwape Bowa ordered the state to have the suspect admitted to UTH for medical attention after a habeas corpus application by his lawyers.

However, the state has asked the court to stay the execution of the court order and make a review.

In their skeleton arguments in support of ex parte summons for an order to stay execution of the court order dated 11 Feb 2022 pending determination of the application to review or vary the said order, the Attorney General says it will be costly to bring back the suspect to Lusaka.

And the Human Rights Commission Chairperson, Mudford Mwandenga says fresh investigations have been constituted in the matter over the alleged torture of the suspect whilst in police custody.

Lately, the Center for Constitutionalism and Legal Justice has challenged the Human Rights Commission to take an interest and investigate the reported torture of former President Edgar Lungu’s Barber Shabby Chilekwa by the police.

Center Director Isaac Mwanza said that the reported torture of Mr. Chilekwa is a violation of his rights. Mr. Mwanza has told Hot FM News that the abuse of human rights is a departure from President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive for law enforcement agencies not to arrest anyone before carrying out an investigation.

Mr. Mwanza said that he is saddened that Mr. Chilekwa has been denied medical attention despite him having been assaulted.

Echoing Mr. Mwanza’s sentiments, Golden Party of Zambia leader Silavwe Jackson called upon the Human Rights Commission of Zambia (HRC) to swiftly investigate the allegations of torture of Mr. Chilekwa by the Zambia police.

Mr. Silavwe also called on the international human rights organizations such as amnesty international (AI) to take a keen interest in this case to protect the country’s reputation.

Mr. Silavwe has further urged the Zambia police and all the investigative wings to avoid draconian methods of obtaining confessions from suspects as no citizen should be presumed guilty before being taken to court.

Mr. Silavwe stated that no matter the gravity of the offense or the party affiliation of a suspect, at law a person is presumed innocent until found guilty by a competent court.