The United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairman General for Special Duties William Banda has assured the country that the New Dawn administration will serve everyone regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr. Banda said that the UPND has been entrusted by Zambians to deliver development.

Mr banda said that it is for this reason that party members must align themselves with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of prioritizing service to the country.

Mr. Banda has since urged party officials to interact with their various communities in order to effectively respond to the various challenges.

Speaking during a donation made to some residents in Bauleni compound, whose houses were flooded during the rainy season, Mr. Banda called on the Lusaka City Council to introduce solutions that will correct the problem of floods.

And Kabulonga Ward 19 Chairman Nelson Nkole said the UPND is no longer campaigning but now on the ground working to deliver tangible development the people want.