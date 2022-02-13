9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, February 13, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND Chair for Special Duties William Banda says Government will Serve Everyone

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics UPND Chair for Special Duties William Banda says Government will Serve Everyone
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairman General for Special Duties William Banda has assured the country that the New Dawn administration will serve everyone regardless of their political affiliation.

Mr. Banda said that the UPND has been entrusted by Zambians to deliver development.

Mr banda said that it is for this reason that party members must align themselves with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of prioritizing service to the country.

Mr. Banda has since urged party officials to interact with their various communities in order to effectively respond to the various challenges.

Speaking during a donation made to some residents in Bauleni compound, whose houses were flooded during the rainy season, Mr. Banda called on the Lusaka City Council to introduce solutions that will correct the problem of floods.

And Kabulonga Ward 19 Chairman Nelson Nkole said the UPND is no longer campaigning but now on the ground working to deliver tangible development the people want.

Previous articleState says it can’t follow court order to take Lungu’s Barber to UTH, It’s costly-Attorney General

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

UPND Chair for Special Duties William Banda says Government will Serve Everyone

The United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairman General for Special Duties William Banda has assured the country...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

DP candidate did not get zero votes from the Polling Station he cast his Vote-ECZ

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has clarified that Democratic Party-DP candidate in the just ended Kabwata Parliamentary by-election Fred Mubanga got 3 votes...
Read more

Charles Kakoma resigns from PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Charles Kakoma has resigned from the former ruling party, barely a year after leaving the UPND where...
Read more

Chipenzi Opposes EU Recommendation to Drop Grade 12 Requirement for Public Office

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 43
Electoral expert Mcdonald Chipenzi has opposed recommendations by the European Union (EU) Observer Mission that Zambia phases out the grade 12 qualification requirement for...
Read more

Zambia Police will not respond to PF allegations of torture of the Barber for Former President Edgar Lungu

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 33
The Zambia Police Service has said that it will not respond to allegations of torture that have been attributed to lawyers of Former President...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.