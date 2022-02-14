Former President Edgar Lungu’s Barber Shebby Chilekwa has been charged with murder and this morning appeared in the Kaoma Magistrate Court for the explanation of the charge.

Mr, Chilekwa is charged with the murder of Lawrence Banda.

Kaoma Magistrate Besting Hamaseke told the accused that he has been jointly charged with murder while acting together with unknown persons on October 6, 2019 in Kaoma District.

The charge is according to Section 2-hundred of the Penal Code chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Magistrate Hamaseke told the accused that he appeared for explanation of the charge slapped on him awaiting further instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution-DPP.

The matter has since been adjourned to February, 28, 2022 for mention and the accused remains in custody.

Lawrence Banda, a UPND sympathizer was shot dead by unknown people in Kaoma during the run up to the Council chairperson by-election in October 2019.