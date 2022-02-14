GOVERNMENT has assured the residents of Muombe area in Sub-Chief Kundamfumu chiefdom in Chembe District of peace and security following confusion that recently rocked the area over a mine.

Police had been deployed to stop illegal mining activities in the area where Bayarn Company currently has mineral exploration rights.

Addressing representatives of Muombe residents who called on Luapula Province Minister at his office on Thursday, Mr Chilundika said government is standing with the people of Muombe who it is entrusted to protect and ensure law and order prevails in the area.

He said government is there to serve the people and this is why a quick response was given when the residents pleaded for security when some political cadres terrorised the community through illegal mining in the area

Mr. Chilundika added that there is no law in Zambia that gives the right to anyone to mine on someone’s mine by the use of force.

Mr. Chilundika said he is glad that it is the people in Muombe-Lumanwa where the mine is situated who want peace and are respecting the law that governs the country.

Mr. Chilundika advised that when the community sees the police presence in the area, they should not be agitated but rather work with them.

The Provincial Minister also urged the residents of Muombe area to form a Trust that will position them to benefit from any meaningful development that may come in the area through mining or other initiatives.

Mr. Chilundika noted that once the Trust is formed the community can sit down and see who has a right mining licence who they can work with in various activities such as Corporate Social Responsibility.

Meanwhile, Muombe-Lumanwa Community Representative Stephen Simpemba thanked the government for the assurance it has given the people of Muombe to protect the people and uphold the peace in the area.

Mr. Simpemba also advised the youths that caused confusion in the area to be law-abiding citizens and be examples to their fellow youths.

On February 3, 2022, UPND Deputy National Chairperson for Administration Stephen Chikota had a confrontation with Police in Muombe area following his attempt to force his way to the mining site