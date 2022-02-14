9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 14, 2022
Sports
PRO’S HIT LIST: Good Fortunes for Stars on CAF Duty

It was busy weekend for our foreign-based stars with CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup assignments taking center stage for those domiciled on the continent.

=SCOTLAND
Striker Fashion Sakala scored Rangers third goal in Saturdays 3-0 Scottish FA Cup away win over fourth division side Annan Athletic.
Fashion was substituted in the 70th minute.
It was his second Cup goal and eighth in all competition since joining the Scottish champions this season from Belgium side KV Oostende.

=DR CONGO
Defenders Kabaso Chongo and Tandi Mwape started for TP Mazembe in Sundays 1-0 CAF Confederation Group C opening home win over Otoho D’oyo of Congo-Brazzaville in Lubumbashi.
Chongo came off in the 48th minute while Tandi played the full 90 minutes.

=TANZANIA
Midfielder Rally Bwalya played the opening 87 minutes for Simba SC on Sunday in their 3-1 Group D home win over ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire but was not on target.
Compatriot and midfielder Clatous Chama is cup-tied following his recent move from Moroccan club RS Berkane.

=SOUTH AFRICA

-Amazulu: Midfielder Augustine Mulenga played the opening 81 minutes of continental newcomers Amazulu’s debut group stage campaign in Saturdays CAF Champions League 1-0 away loss to Raja Casablanca in Morocco.

-Mamelodi Sundowns: Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench for Sundowns in Fridays 1-0 home win over Al Hilal of Sudan in their CAF Champions League Group A opening match.

-Stellenbosch: Midfielder Nathan Sinkala was an unused substitute in Fridays 1-0 home loss to Baroka in the Nedbank Cup last 32.


=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Patson Daka played the opening hour of Thursdays 2-0 away loss at Liverpool on Thursday.
Later on Sunday, Patson played the full 90 minutes in their 2-2 home draw against West Ham but again was not on target.

-Brighton: Midfielder Enock Mwepu is still on the recovery path from a hamstring injury he sustained in early January.

