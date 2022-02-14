The UPND Alliance has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for the decision to give part of the copper slug dump popularly known as the Black Mountain in Kitwe to cooperatives.

UPND Alliance Spokesperson Daniel Shimunza says with the new policy directive, the youths and the women on the Copperbelt will have a chance to prove themselves against all the odds.

Mr. Shimunza says the decision will give the women and youth in all the 10 districts on the Copperbelt province dignity and reduce poverty.

He says President Hichilema has repeatedly demonstrated that he will not leave anyone behind by ensuring equitable distribution of wealth.

Mr. Shimunza tsaid in a statement that President Hichilema is ensuring that wealth trickles to the locals who must benefit through a properly organized manner of doing business.

He has challenged the youths, women, and the small-scale mining license owners in the 10 districts of the Copperbelt to organize themselves and be part of the empowerment opportunity.

Yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema that announced following consultation and due diligence, we are officially handing over part of the slug dump to cooperatives owned by Zambian youths and women, who have been granted licenses to operate.

President Hichilema said his government was committed to improving the lives of the Zambian people by reviving the economy and bringing about inclusive development.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr Hichilema announced that his administration has officially handed over part of the slug dump to youths and women groups.

He said the beneficiaries include a consortium of cooperatives representing all the 10 districts of the Copperbelt Province, women in mining, and community hosting the black mountain.

The President said his government appreciated the enormous value and great potential of the mining sector, and its ability to be a major factor in the country’s economic transformation.

“Now is the time to bring about sanity in the mining sector that has been ravaged by greed, corruption and unscrupulous practices by certain investors and those charged with governance,” he said.

He added, “When we said it was time for change, we meant it and we intend to ensure that we work towards achieving the bold vision of annual copper production of three million metric tonnes and most importantly, the inclusion of Zambians in this incredible growth story.”

The Head of State promised the people of the Copperbelt better circumstances where they would have access to support that shall enable them to be active participants in the mining sector.

He also announced that contracts have since been signed between the beneficiaries and the identified mining operators with the necessary equipment and qualified staff who have already undergone safety training.

Mr Hichilema said that by products from the production process would be used for the production of concrete and pavers for townships roads.