The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt has cautioned senior Patriotic Front Officials against issuing alarming statements especially on matters that are before law enforcement agencies.

UPND Copperbelt Information Publicity Secretary, Lazarous Sichamba says the recent statements by PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda are not only worrying but dangerous to the country’s peace and stability.

Mr. Sichamba says senior Patriotic Front officials have been issuing alarming statements which if left unchecked have potential to dent the country’s image.

He urged the Patriotic Front to allow law enforcement agencies such as the Police to handle any matters that relate to suspects without them crying foul whenever one of their members is being interrogated over some cases.

Mr. Sichamba said President Hakainde Hichilema has indicated on several occasions that law enforcement agencies will operate independently without interference.

He said the Police have been professional in handling cases and it will be important if they are allowed to continue working without any accusations.

Recently, Mr. Nakachinda has been issuing statements relating to the arrest of former President Edgar Lungu’s Barber man.