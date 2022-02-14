9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 14, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

UPND on the Copperbelt Cautions Senior Patriotic Front Officials

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics UPND on the Copperbelt Cautions Senior Patriotic Front Officials
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt has cautioned senior Patriotic Front Officials against issuing alarming statements especially on matters that are before law enforcement agencies.

UPND Copperbelt Information Publicity Secretary, Lazarous Sichamba says the recent statements by PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakachinda are not only worrying but dangerous to the country’s peace and stability.

Mr. Sichamba says senior Patriotic Front officials have been issuing alarming statements which if left unchecked have potential to dent the country’s image.

He urged the Patriotic Front to allow law enforcement agencies such as the Police to handle any matters that relate to suspects without them crying foul whenever one of their members is being interrogated over some cases.

Mr. Sichamba said President Hakainde Hichilema has indicated on several occasions that law enforcement agencies will operate independently without interference.

He said the Police have been professional in handling cases and it will be important if they are allowed to continue working without any accusations.

Recently, Mr. Nakachinda has been issuing statements relating to the arrest of former President Edgar Lungu’s Barber man.

Previous articleNeria’s Investments fails to deliver fertiliser despite being fully paid by Government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

UPND on the Copperbelt Cautions Senior Patriotic Front Officials

The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt has cautioned senior Patriotic Front Officials against issuing alarming...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

PF will bounce back into power in 2026-Nickson Chilangwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 27
Patriotic Front party acting Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa says there is no doubt that PF will bounce back into power in 2026. Speaking when...
Read more

UPND Chair for Special Duties William Banda says Government will Serve Everyone

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 14
The United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairman General for Special Duties William Banda has assured the country that the New Dawn administration...
Read more

DP candidate did not get zero votes from the Polling Station he cast his Vote-ECZ

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has clarified that Democratic Party-DP candidate in the just ended Kabwata Parliamentary by-election Fred Mubanga got 3 votes...
Read more

Charles Kakoma resigns from PF

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Charles Kakoma has resigned from the former ruling party, barely a year after leaving the UPND where...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.