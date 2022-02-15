The Small Scale Miners Association of Zambia has hailed the Government’s decision to hand over a portion of the Kitwe Mineral Slag Dump commonly known as Black Mountain to cooperatives owned by the local youth and women.

President Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday night announced on Facebook the handover of the Kitwe Black Mountain to a Consortium of cooperatives representing all the 10 districts of the Copperbelt province, the Women in mining group, and the Community hosting the black mountain.

The Black Mountain located between Wusakile and Nkana West is owned by Nkana Alloy, who are the major shareholders with the Government having a minor stake.

In September last year, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe suspended mining activities at all dumpsites until there was sanity in the operations.

Reacting to the announcement made by President Hichilema, Small Scale Miners Association of Zambia spokesperson Samson Chimba Mpembwe said the handover of the Black Mountain to the women and youth was long overdue.

Mr. Mpembwe said small-scale miners, who are mostly youths and women, looked forward to the resumption of operations at the mineral slag dump.

He said the handing over of the portion of the black mountain to these vulnerable but viable groups shows that the UPND Government is committed to improving the lives of the Zambian people.

“As the Small Scale Miners Association of Zambia, we hereby thank His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and our New Dawn Government for handing over part of the Kitwe Mineral Slag Dump commonly known as Black Mountain to cooperatives owned by Zambian youth and women. We are extremely happy and excited by the new development in our mining sector,” Mr. Mpembwe said.

“This announcement is long overdue and it has come at a time when the national is grappling with challenges of high employment especially among the youth. We are grateful that cooperatives owned by Zambian youth and women have been granted licenses to operate part of the Black Mountain in Kitwe. The handing over of the portion of the black mountain to these vulnerable but viable groups shows that our UPND Government is committed to improving the lives of the Zambian people by reviving the local economy,” he said.

Mr. Mpembwe said his association supports the consultation and due diligence done by the Government prior to the handing over of part of the Black Mountain to cooperatives.

He said the association formed by mostly informal miners is confident that the new measures to guide the operations at the Black Mountain will benefit the intended groups.

“We are confident that the Government is restoring sanity in the mining sector that was in the past ravaged by uninspiring practices. Women, youth, and surrounding communities on the Copperbelt were highly expecting the good decision that has been made by the Government to our satisfaction. As Small Scale Miners, we trust the consultation and due diligence prior to the handing over of part of the Black Mountain in Kitwe by our caring and loving Government.”

Mr. Mpembwe added:” It is exciting that now people from all the ten districts of the Copperbelt will be able to benefit from the Black Mountain. National resources are meant to benefit the public and not only a handful of people. It is exciting that the Government has prioritized the interest of the public regarding operations at the Black Mountain. As informal miners, we support the Government’s decision and we pledge to support the New Dawn Government and President Hakainde Hichilema.”

In the recent past, there were calls on the Government to allow the resumption of operations at the Black Mountain in Kitwe.

Youths on the Copperbelt recently demanded a clear roadmap on how activities will be conducted at the dumpsite once operations resume.