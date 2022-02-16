9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government to Expedite the Repeal and Replacement of the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Act

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government to Expedite the Repeal and Replacement of the Penal...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has said that his ministry will expedite remaining internal legislative processes so as to have the penal code and the criminal procedure code repealed and replaced at the earliest possible time.

Speaking at the Zambia Law Development Commission’s handover ceremony of the project report and draft bills on the review of the penal code act, Mr Haimbe observed that over the years numerous laws containing criminal offences and penalties have been enacted however they were not harmonized with the penal code act.

He said that the status quo was seen not to be desirable in a criminal justice system that aspires to promote uniformity and certainty of laws as it resulted in duplicity of offences, contradictory provisions and procedures as well as conflicting penalties.

The justice minister said that the government wants to ensure the nation has an appropriate legislative framework saying the review of the two pieces of legislation and allied legislation was a great necessity to the government and the country at large.

And the Technical Committee on the review of the penal code act and the Zambia law development commission have recommended the repeal and replacement of the penal code and criminal procedure act.

Committee Chairperson Justice Chalwe Muchenga said once the two statutes are repealed and replaced with the draft bills and other progressive provisions, the dispensation of justice for the person’s within the criminal justice will improve.

The review of the penal code and criminal procedure code was prompted by concerns from various stakeholders in the criminal justice system who observed that offences had been duplicated in different acts with conflicting penalties among others.

Previous articleInability to forgive evil under the previous regime is emitting elements of dictatorship in Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government to Expedite the Repeal and Replacement of the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Act

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has said that his ministry will expedite remaining internal legislative processes so as to have...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZESCO confirms connection fees have gone up from K1,700 to K6,000

General News Chief Editor - 29
ZESCO has confirmed the removal of subsidies on electricity connection fees which has seen an upward adjustment from K1,700 to K6, 995 for...
Read more

Zambia Police must do the right thing and prove whether or not Chilekwa had been tortured

General News Chief Editor - 23
The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has said that it has no mandate to issue a statement on behalf of the Police regarding the allegation...
Read more

Two people killed after a goods train and a fuel tanker truck collided in Kapiri Mposhi

General News Chief Editor - 12
At least two people have been killed after a goods train and a fuel tanker truck collided in Kapiri Mposhi, Central Province on Monday...
Read more

Frank Tayali sued over his failure to pay back a loan amounting to K1 million

General News Chief Editor - 14
Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali, has been sued in the Lusaka High Court by an investment company over his failure to pay back...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.