Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe has said that his ministry will expedite remaining internal legislative processes so as to have the penal code and the criminal procedure code repealed and replaced at the earliest possible time.

Speaking at the Zambia Law Development Commission’s handover ceremony of the project report and draft bills on the review of the penal code act, Mr Haimbe observed that over the years numerous laws containing criminal offences and penalties have been enacted however they were not harmonized with the penal code act.

He said that the status quo was seen not to be desirable in a criminal justice system that aspires to promote uniformity and certainty of laws as it resulted in duplicity of offences, contradictory provisions and procedures as well as conflicting penalties.

The justice minister said that the government wants to ensure the nation has an appropriate legislative framework saying the review of the two pieces of legislation and allied legislation was a great necessity to the government and the country at large.

And the Technical Committee on the review of the penal code act and the Zambia law development commission have recommended the repeal and replacement of the penal code and criminal procedure act.

Committee Chairperson Justice Chalwe Muchenga said once the two statutes are repealed and replaced with the draft bills and other progressive provisions, the dispensation of justice for the person’s within the criminal justice will improve.

The review of the penal code and criminal procedure code was prompted by concerns from various stakeholders in the criminal justice system who observed that offences had been duplicated in different acts with conflicting penalties among others.