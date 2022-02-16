By Venus N Msyani

The Patriotic Front (PF) government did a lot of evil towards the opposition. Including torturing president Hakainde Hichilema on a trumped-up treason charge in 2017.

Having condemned that throughout his campaign for the last August general election, it is surprising to see HH allow torture under his administration.

Shabby Chilekwa, the barber to former President Edgar Lungu is alleged to have shot and killed United Party for National Development (UPND} supporter Lawrence Banda during the Kaoma by-election back in 2019.

On Wednesday, February 9, 2022, Mr. Chilekwa was reported tortured by the police while questioning him on the killing. According to his lawyer, the torture has left Mr. Chilekwa with lashes on his back, injured ears, blood in his urine, and serious body pains.

Mr. Chilekwa was transported to Kaoma in Western Province to go and face charges. Lusaka High Court Judge, Mwape Bowa has ordered the state to have him brought to the University Teaching hospital (UTH) in Lusaka for medical attention.

It has just been reported that the state is refusing to do that. Claiming it will be costly to transport Mr. Chilekwa back to Lusaka.

Mr. Chilekwa is innocent until proven guilty. Was not transported to Kaoma to be dumped there. He is injured and need medical attention. Refusing to let him receive proper medical attention is a violation of human rights.

On Monday Shebby Chilekwa, was charged with murder. He remains in police custody in Kaoma Western Province.

It is disturbing to learn that murder suspect Chilekwa has lost his right to privacy. It has been disclosed by Human Rights Commission Chairperson, Mudford Mwandenga that his office visited Mr.Chilekwa but was not able to meaningfully engage with him because the police officer refused to excuse them.

Mr. Mwandenga says his office has no mandate to issue a statement on behalf of the police regarding the allegation of torture of any suspect. He demands that Zambia Police must do the right thing and prove whether or not Chilekwa had been tortured.

Earlier Zambia Police had refused to comment on the reported torture in the country. Saying the Human Rights Commission is a competent authority to comment on the allegation.

Bally will fix it. People went for that because indeed fixing was needed. The country’s economy needed fixing, employment needed fixing, and the government needed fixing. On top of that, police needed fixing.

In general, everything in the country needed fixing. Meaning some people, in this case, criminals needed fixing as well. However, not through torture. Torture is for dictators. It has no room in a democratic society.

The inability to forgive evil under the previous regime has started emitting elements of dictatorship in the country.