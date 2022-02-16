Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has said that his new dawn administration’s focus is to attract lower price capital investment into the country.

Speaking to journalists shortly before departure for Brussels, Belgium aboard the presidential challenger jet at ZAF Lusaka base, president Hichilema said that capital with high-interest rates caused the debt situation the country is currently grappling with.

The President said that in the quest to grow the economy, his administration is working with global economies to bring into the country among other things capital with lower interest rates and that his trip into Europe is in search of lower price capital for investments among Zambians.

The President said that reckless sourcing of capital at high-interest rates is what has caused the country’s current debt problems which his administration is dismantling, adding that he is now engaging various stakeholders across the globe to grow the economy and bring lower price capital among other things.

The Head of State said that the results of his engagements are already bearing fruit as things are beginning to happen and that Zambia’s treasury was locally run down but his administration is now looking at attracting more capital including among Zambians, adding that he is also looking at stability, security, and opportunities to promote investments.

The Presidential challenger took off at 08:45 hours and was seen off by Service Chiefs among others.

President Hichilema is traveling to Belgium to attend the sixth European Union-African Union summit to be held in Brussels from 17th to 18th February 2022.