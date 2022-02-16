9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema says he is off to Europe to attract Low Interest rate Capital

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
Headlines President Hichilema says he is off to Europe to attract Low Interest...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema has said that his new dawn administration’s focus is to attract lower price capital investment into the country.

Speaking to journalists shortly before departure for Brussels, Belgium aboard the presidential challenger jet at ZAF Lusaka base, president Hichilema said that capital with high-interest rates caused the debt situation the country is currently grappling with.

The President said that in the quest to grow the economy, his administration is working with global economies to bring into the country among other things capital with lower interest rates and that his trip into Europe is in search of lower price capital for investments among Zambians.

The President said that reckless sourcing of capital at high-interest rates is what has caused the country’s current debt problems which his administration is dismantling, adding that he is now engaging various stakeholders across the globe to grow the economy and bring lower price capital among other things.

The Head of State said that the results of his engagements are already bearing fruit as things are beginning to happen and that Zambia’s treasury was locally run down but his administration is now looking at attracting more capital including among Zambians, adding that he is also looking at stability, security, and opportunities to promote investments.

The Presidential challenger took off at 08:45 hours and was seen off by Service Chiefs among others.

President Hichilema is traveling to Belgium to attend the sixth European Union-African Union summit to be held in Brussels from 17th to 18th February 2022.

Previous articleNGOCC calls for increased advocacy to ensure more women have access and control to land
Next articleSA PSL PROS HIT LIST: Friday Samu Scores Debut Goal

3 COMMENTS

  1. Please refrain from using unattainable things as you embark on your foreign trips! Cheap capital, where from? Remember Lungu or Sata said the same thing about fuel when they were visiting the Middle East. That cheap fuel has never come to Zambia and you now know what you have done to the same commodity since assuming office …

    1

  3. And why do you continue with those silly seeing off and welcome parties, with those poor service chiefs attending. Grow up Bally, it only looks silly and it wastes a lot of money!

    1
    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 1

Mines and Minerals Minister threatens to grab Black Mountain in Kitwe in Caderism shows its head

Mines and Minerals Minister Paul Kabuswe has threatened to shut down operations at the black mountain in Kitwe in...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Masebo dissolves the Board of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency with Immediate effect

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Minister of Health Sylvia T. Masebo has dissolved the Board of the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) immediately. The dissolution of the board...
Read more

HH to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican, as he leaves for Brussels this weekend

Headlines Chief Editor - 28
President Hakainde HIchilema is this weekend expected to travel to Brussels in Belgium and the Vatican. In a Facebook post, President Hichilema said he will...
Read more

It’s Misleading to Insinuate the UPND Government has Backtracked on its Promises-Kasanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 40
Chief Government Spokesperson Chushi Kasanda has said that the government has not backtracked on its promises to Zambians. Ms. Kasanda said that Education Minister Douglas...
Read more

Barber of Former President Lungu has been charged with murder

Headlines Chief Editor - 29
Former President Edgar Lungu’s Barber Shebby Chilekwa has been charged with murder and this morning appeared in the Kaoma Magistrate Court for the explanation...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.