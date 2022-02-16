Striker Friday Samu scored his debut South Africa PSL goal on Tuesday in his second match since leaving Green Buffaloes in January.



=Sekhukhune United: Goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata manned the posts for Sekhukhune on Tuesday in the 8th placed sides 1-0 away loss to number four side Royal AM.

But Nsabata’s Chipolopolo teammate and the clubs’ new striker Justin Shonga did not make the trip.



=Martizburg United/SuperSport United: Seven days after Super Sport eliminated Martizburg from the Nedbank Cup by 1-0 win on February 9; the latter avenged that home loss on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory at the same venue.

Friday Samu this time made no mistake and scored his debut goal on the stroke of halftime to give 12th placed Maritzburg a one-nil lead into the break.

SuperSport equalized in the 55th minute through Jesse Donn but Samu provided the assist for the winner in the 71st minute scored by Rowan Human.

Samu was substituted in stoppage time while compatriot Gamphani Lungu played the full 90 minutes for SuperSport.