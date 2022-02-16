Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has challenged the government to explain the shareholding of the Nkana Slag Dump commonly known as the black mountain in Kitwe on the Copperbelt.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Sinkamba said that it is important for the new dawn government to come out clear and explain what percentage of the slag dump has been given to Zambians, more so that the other part is owned by a Chinese firm.

Mr. Sinkamba told Phoenix News that in as much as this intention may be good, he has cautioned the government not to make the mistake of allotting shares of the slag dump to appease political cadres as that may not be sustainable.

Further, Mr. Sinkamba has wondered why there has been no environmental impact assessment made available ascertaining the safety of the slag dump in question.

President Hakainde Hichilema on Sunday night announced on Facebook that following consultation and due diligence, the government has officially handed over part of the slag dump to a Consortium of cooperatives representing all the 10 districts of the Copperbelt province, the Women in mining group, and the Community hosting the black mountain.

The Black Mountain located between Wusakile and Nkana West is owned by Nkana Alloy, who are the major shareholders with the Government having a minor stake.

Meanwhile, Mufulira’s Kantanshi Constituency Lawmaker Anthony Mumba has said that he will collaborate with the other two lawmakers from the two constituencies in the district to initiate talks with the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe so that the people of Mufulira can start conducting mining at the slug Dumpsite.

Dr. Mumba said that Mufulira residents need to benefit from the mining dumpsite which is even bigger than the one in Kitwe.

Speaking in an interview with Mafken FM radio yesterday, Dr. Mumba said that there is a need for government to see how they can give access to residents of Mufulira to mine at the dumpsite with a view of bringing wealth to the district