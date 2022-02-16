The increase of connection fees from K1,700 to K6,995, an over 400% price hike, and the cost of meter separation from K750 to K6,000, an 800% price hike, is nothing but pure capitalist corporate madness in a population where 65% of the population lives below $2.

This is according to Golden Party of Zambia president Jackson Silavwe, who in his statement went on to say that, as a country, Zambians have finally jumped from the frying pan into the fire with the United Party for National Development (UPND) Government in as far as the cost of living is concerned, adding that such interventions show that there is no attempt at critical thinking by those leading the country.

Mr. Silavwe said that looking at the fact that ZESCO is in the process of increasing tariffs, Zambia should have been moving towards ZERO CONNECTION FEES especially since electricity is a daily expense.

Mr. Silavwe said that with a food basket for a family of 5 standing at plus K9,000, the country has officially pushed many of the citizens into poverty with no relief at all.

“I appeal to President Hakainde and his Cabinet to arrest this wild corporate madness of increasing everything. The damage these moves are causing cannot be quantified in monetary terms.

“We need a Government with a Zambian human face. UPND Government is now sentencing our people to a lifetime of poverty with the high cost of living,” he said.

And Energy expert Boniface Zulu has said that the decision by ZESCO limited to remove subsidies on electricity connections will derail the attainment of the government set goal for universal electricity access for all Zambians by 2030.

Mr. Zulu has noted the need for Zambia to start producing equipment and components needed for electrical installations in order to cut costs incurred through the importation of such components.

Mr. Zulu said that the government should consider entering into a private partnerships that will help in ensuring that the components needed for electricity connection are produced within Zambia.

Meanwhile, the Green Party has said that the move by Zesco to remove subsidies on electricity connection fees is a clear indication that the new dawn government is trying to appease the International Monetary Fund in order to secure the bailout package.

Party President Peter Sinkamba said that Zambians should expect more of such decisions from the government as it is trying hard to meet the conditionalities set by the IMF.

In an interview with Hot FM News, Mr. Sinkamba said the move will make it difficult for people to connect their houses to the national grid.