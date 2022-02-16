9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

UPND Government has ignored Tertiary Education-ZANEC

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News UPND Government has ignored Tertiary Education-ZANEC
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) Executive Director George Hamusunga feels the new dawn administration has paid more attention to primary and secondary education while neglecting tertiary education.

Mr Hamusunga has since urged the New Dawn administration to treat every level of education with equal importance.

Mr Hamusunga told a local radio station that tertiary education is very cardinal because it is responsible for molding citizens into various specialists that harness natural resources for the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Hamusunga has cited the delay in reinstating student meal allowance and the inadequate number of students granted students loans as some of the indicators that higher education is not been given the attention it deserves, yet there is a Free Education Policy for Primary Education.

He has urged the government to find ways of tackling the pressing issues that have been affecting higher education within the 2022 budget and not wait for next year.

Previous articleSA PSL PROS HIT LIST: Friday Samu Scores Debut Goal

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

UPND Government has ignored Tertiary Education-ZANEC

Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) Executive Director George Hamusunga feels the new dawn administration has paid more attention to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

NGOCC calls for increased advocacy to ensure more women have access and control to land

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has called for increased advocacy in a bid to ensure that more women have access and control...
Read more

Sinkamba Challenges Government on Black Mountain: Explain Shareholding, Where is the Environmental Report

General News Chief Editor - 7
Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba has challenged the government to explain the shareholding of the Nkana Slag Dump commonly known as the black mountain...
Read more

Allegations of torture will quickly put an ugly stain on the new government’s human rights record

General News Chief Editor - 7
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) is concerned that the allegations of torture of former President Edgar Lungu`s barber Shabby Chilekwa by state agents...
Read more

Two deceased victims of the Kapiri Mposhi road accident identified

General News Chief Editor - 12
Two deceased victims of the Kapiri Mposhi road accident have been identified by their employer Zambia Railways Limited. Mr. Munyau Bafana and Mr. Kenani Silwamba...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.