Zambia National Education Coalition (ZANEC) Executive Director George Hamusunga feels the new dawn administration has paid more attention to primary and secondary education while neglecting tertiary education.

Mr Hamusunga has since urged the New Dawn administration to treat every level of education with equal importance.

Mr Hamusunga told a local radio station that tertiary education is very cardinal because it is responsible for molding citizens into various specialists that harness natural resources for the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr. Hamusunga has cited the delay in reinstating student meal allowance and the inadequate number of students granted students loans as some of the indicators that higher education is not been given the attention it deserves, yet there is a Free Education Policy for Primary Education.

He has urged the government to find ways of tackling the pressing issues that have been affecting higher education within the 2022 budget and not wait for next year.