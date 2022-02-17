The United Nations Agency called International Organization for Migration (IOM) has revealed that economic challenges coupled with the impact of Covid-19 have increased vulnerability to abuse and exploitation of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in Zambia.

IOM is a specialized UN Agency in the migration that supports Governments in implementing migration-related programs within the national priorities as outlined in the National Development Plan.

International Organization for Migration (IOM) Zambia Chief of Mission Nomagugu Ncube said increased vulnerability to abuse and exploitation of Trafficking in Persons (TIP) is more pronounced in Luapula, Muchinga, Eastern and Western Provinces.

Ms. Ncube said Zambia is a country of origin, transit, and destination for irregular migrants, asylum seekers, unaccompanied migrant children (UMC), and victims of trafficking (VOT), who move within mixed migration flows.

Speaking to journalists in Kabwe, Ms. Ncube said Lusaka remains the traditional hotspot in the country regarding matters concerning TIP.

She also highlighted the International Organization for Migration (IOM) activities in Zambia.

“IOM Zambia has been supporting the Government of the Republic of Zambia to prevent and respond to trafficking in persons with generous funding from the Government of the United States of America, Justice for Trafficking in Persons Programme (JTIP). As a specialized UN Agency in the migration sphere, IOM Zambia is committed to promote migration as a wheel for sustainable development. In doing so, IOM supports the Government of the Republic of Zambia in implementing migration-related programmes within the national priorities as outlined in the National Development Plan,” she said.

Ms. Ncube added:" The media are indispensable in educating people about the many manifestations of trafficking in persons. Furthermore, you have a responsibility to ensure that, by taking a careful and informed approach to acceptance of advertisements, your outlets do not inadvertently assist traffickers to recruit and exploit people."

She said there is need for media practitioners to critically understand matters relating migration.

“Oftentimes, journalists and media outlets are not adequately aware of the trafficking phenomenon and do not have sufficient understanding of the dimensions of the problem. As a result, some media coverage confuses the issue with others, such as migrant smuggling. Media publicity should take into consideration the rights-based approach and ensure that there is no violation of the rights of victims and survivors,” Ms. Ncube said.

“The media has a large role to play in mobilizing public support and involvement to help prevent and combat trafficking. Owing to your reach and ability to mold public opinion, you are a powerful tool of social change. Investigative journalism on trafficking needs to be promoted. By writing an article or broadcasting an item focusing on trafficking in persons, the media not only educate the public but also shine the light on an issue that is typically shrouded in secrecy. Therefore, this training (media training) is one of the several initiatives to be supported by IOM in Zambia and is in line with the Government of the Republic of Zambia’s strategy for combating trafficking in persons,” she concluded.