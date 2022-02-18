9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

HH Presidency Risks detaching itself from the aspirations of the Zambian people-Changala

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics HH Presidency Risks detaching itself from the aspirations of the Zambian...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Human Rights Activist Brebnar Changala has warned that the presidency of Hakainde Hichilema Risks detaching itself from the aspirations of the Zambian people if the head of state does not continue consulting and engaging citizens on national matters.

Mr. Changala notes that while the president began very well to converse with the general citizenry through the media, government has in the past few weeks failed to provide a voice of hope to the unemployed and poverty ridden youths and women despite attractive promises over the last 23 years while in opposition.

He is of the view that politicians tend to stand with the people, resonate with aspirations of the electorate and align with the marginalized while in opposition but change and neglect the opinions of people once elected into power.

Mr. Changala has told Phoenix News that it is as important for those in power, as is for those in opposition, to respect human rights, the rule of law and the people of Zambia as opposed to realizing the ills of governance only when no longer in power in the case of the patriotic front and to change positions on matters for the current ruling party.

With the rising cost of living and commodity prices, many stakeholders have voiced concern arguing that this is not in line with the campaign promises of the UPND while in opposition.

Previous articleRecruitment In The Forestry Sector Must Be Transparent And Those Responsible Must Be Held Accountable

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

HH Presidency Risks detaching itself from the aspirations of the Zambian people-Changala

Human Rights Activist Brebnar Changala has warned that the presidency of Hakainde Hichilema Risks detaching itself from the aspirations...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Consortium of Civil Societies Seek Clarification from ECZ on the Continuous Voter Registration

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
A consortium of Civil Society Organizations has written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to seek clarification on whether there is any policy...
Read more

UPND on the Copperbelt Cautions Senior Patriotic Front Officials

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt has cautioned senior Patriotic Front Officials against issuing alarming statements especially on matters that...
Read more

PF will bounce back into power in 2026-Nickson Chilangwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
Patriotic Front party acting Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa says there is no doubt that PF will bounce back into power in 2026. Speaking when...
Read more

UPND Chair for Special Duties William Banda says Government will Serve Everyone

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 15
The United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairman General for Special Duties William Banda has assured the country that the New Dawn administration...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.