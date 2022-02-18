Human Rights Activist Brebnar Changala has warned that the presidency of Hakainde Hichilema Risks detaching itself from the aspirations of the Zambian people if the head of state does not continue consulting and engaging citizens on national matters.

Mr. Changala notes that while the president began very well to converse with the general citizenry through the media, government has in the past few weeks failed to provide a voice of hope to the unemployed and poverty ridden youths and women despite attractive promises over the last 23 years while in opposition.

He is of the view that politicians tend to stand with the people, resonate with aspirations of the electorate and align with the marginalized while in opposition but change and neglect the opinions of people once elected into power.

Mr. Changala has told Phoenix News that it is as important for those in power, as is for those in opposition, to respect human rights, the rule of law and the people of Zambia as opposed to realizing the ills of governance only when no longer in power in the case of the patriotic front and to change positions on matters for the current ruling party.

With the rising cost of living and commodity prices, many stakeholders have voiced concern arguing that this is not in line with the campaign promises of the UPND while in opposition.