THE MATTER in which Patriotic Front (PF) party Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda has been charged with defamation of the President will proceed in the Subordinate Court.

Hon Nakacinda has pleaded not guilty to the charge of defamation of the President.

Meanwhile, his Lawyer, Francis William Daka of Makebi Zulu and Associates has said considering that the charge raises the question of the constitutionality involving the Head of State who has immunity against litigation, the matter will also proceed in the Constitutional court and that trial has been set for 1st April 2022.

And Hon Nakacinda is gratified to see proposals from stakeholders to have some archaic laws such as the one boardering on defamation of the President amended.

He said this would be important as it will enhance democracy and allow citizens to express themselves freely on what they think is important to the Zambian people.

Meanwhile, Hon Nakacinda has announced that the Patriotic Front will next week address the nation as part of its duty to inform the nation on pertinent issues.

“Now that the Republican President has turned himself into a tourist. Traveling at every opportunity without due consideration to the costs his traveling are occasioning to the taxpayer. So there are a lot of matters we want to address to the Zambian people,” he said.