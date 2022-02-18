9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Nakacinda pleads not guilty to the charge of defamation of the President

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics Nakacinda pleads not guilty to the charge of defamation of the President
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

THE MATTER in which Patriotic Front (PF) party Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda has been charged with defamation of the President will proceed in the Subordinate Court.

Hon Nakacinda has pleaded not guilty to the charge of defamation of the President.

Meanwhile, his Lawyer, Francis William Daka of Makebi Zulu and Associates has said considering that the charge raises the question of the constitutionality involving the Head of State who has immunity against litigation, the matter will also proceed in the Constitutional court and that trial has been set for 1st April 2022.

And Hon Nakacinda is gratified to see proposals from stakeholders to have some archaic laws such as the one boardering on defamation of the President amended.

He said this would be important as it will enhance democracy and allow citizens to express themselves freely on what they think is important to the Zambian people.

Meanwhile, Hon Nakacinda has announced that the Patriotic Front will next week address the nation as part of its duty to inform the nation on pertinent issues.

“Now that the Republican President has turned himself into a tourist. Traveling at every opportunity without due consideration to the costs his traveling are occasioning to the taxpayer. So there are a lot of matters we want to address to the Zambian people,” he said.

Previous articleInformation and Media Minister Kasanda unveils new Boards for IBA and ZNBC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Nakacinda pleads not guilty to the charge of defamation of the President

THE MATTER in which Patriotic Front (PF) party Chairperson for Information and Publicity Hon Raphael Nakacinda has been charged...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The August 12th general elections were marred with corruption, sexual harassment and violence

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 0
The Zambia National Women's Lobby Group Gender Analysis Elections Report for 2021 has revealed the August 12th general elections were marred with corruption,...
Read more

HH Presidency Risks detaching itself from the aspirations of the Zambian people-Changala

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
Human Rights Activist Brebnar Changala has warned that the presidency of Hakainde Hichilema Risks detaching itself from the aspirations of the Zambian people if...
Read more

Consortium of Civil Societies Seek Clarification from ECZ on the Continuous Voter Registration

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
A consortium of Civil Society Organizations has written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to seek clarification on whether there is any policy...
Read more

UPND on the Copperbelt Cautions Senior Patriotic Front Officials

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt has cautioned senior Patriotic Front Officials against issuing alarming statements especially on matters that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.