Friday, February 18, 2022
Economy
Sinkamba calls on ZNS to suspend plans of setting up cannabis cultivation plantations

By Chief Editor
Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has called on the Zambia National Service to suspend plans of setting up cannabis cultivation plantations this year until thorough consultations are done.

Mr. Sinkamba said that failure by ZNS to engage various stakeholders may result in the project not yielding desired results, adding that there is a need for ZNS to explain how they settled on three Districts to establish farms to the exclusion of others.

Earlier this week, the Zambia National Service (ZNS) will this year set up three Cannabis plantations which will create over three thousand jobs for young people.

ZNS has so far acquired 60 hectares of land in Kabompo District of North Western Province to set up a Cannabis plantation for medicinal purposes.

ZNS Commandant Maliti Solochi said that the service plans on setting up plantations in Mwense District of Luapula Province and Namwala District in Southern Province.

Lieutenant General Solochi said that each plantation is expected to create one thousand jobs for locals in each of the three districts.

He says ZNS will also be undertaking aquaculture projects alongside the Cannabis plantations in all three units.
Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Kabompo Member of Parliament Ambros Lufuma in Kabompo, General Solochi revealed that works on the Kabompo Cannabis plantation are expected to start in the next three weeks.

Mr. Lufuma, who is also Defence Minister, said young people in the district are ready to start working in the Cannabis plantation.

He said the district is ready to provide ZNS with the required human resource.

Mr. Lufuma has however called on ZNS to ensure security around the Cannabis plantation is heightened to avoid people stealing from the plantation.

