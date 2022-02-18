9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

The August 12th general elections were marred with corruption, sexual harassment and violence

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Feature Politics The August 12th general elections were marred with corruption, sexual harassment and...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby Group Gender Analysis Elections Report for 2021 has revealed the August 12th general elections were marred with corruption, sexual harassment and violence.

The report has revealed that the high participating fees hindered women from taking part in the election and selective application of the Public Order Act coupled with biased reporting from public media.

Presenting the findings today, ZNWL Programmes Coordinator Faggy Chitanda said although Zambia has an enabling legal framework for women’s political and social inclusion, their participation in the 2021 electoral process was low despite constituting more than 53.4 percent of voters.

Mrs. Chitanda said most women were also knocked out of the race due to the grade 12 requirement.

And Cabinet Office Gender Division Permanent Secretary Mainga Kabika said her office will review the findings in order to make the necessary changes that will encourage more women participation in the electoral process.

Meanwhile, Zambia National Women’s Lobby Group Chairperson Daisy Ngambi said ECZ should simplify the nomination procedure and ensure that it breaks down the election results by gender for stakeholders to know which candidates are female and male.

Previous articleExpectations of this Session of the National Assembly

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

The August 12th general elections were marred with corruption, sexual harassment and violence

The Zambia National Women's Lobby Group Gender Analysis Elections Report for 2021 has revealed the August 12th general...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

HH Presidency Risks detaching itself from the aspirations of the Zambian people-Changala

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 7
Human Rights Activist Brebnar Changala has warned that the presidency of Hakainde Hichilema Risks detaching itself from the aspirations of the Zambian people if...
Read more

Consortium of Civil Societies Seek Clarification from ECZ on the Continuous Voter Registration

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 1
A consortium of Civil Society Organizations has written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to seek clarification on whether there is any policy...
Read more

UPND on the Copperbelt Cautions Senior Patriotic Front Officials

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 12
The United Party for National Development (UPND) on the Copperbelt has cautioned senior Patriotic Front Officials against issuing alarming statements especially on matters that...
Read more

PF will bounce back into power in 2026-Nickson Chilangwa

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 30
Patriotic Front party acting Secretary General Hon. Nickson Chilangwa says there is no doubt that PF will bounce back into power in 2026. Speaking when...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.