We take a weekly wrap of how some of our foreign-based stars performed in league and continental action.



=TANZANIA

Simba were away in Niger on CAF Confederation Cup duty where they drew 1-1 with USGN in Niamey on Sunday.

Midfielder Rally Bwalya did not make the travelling party for Simba who lead Group D on 4 points, one point more than RSB Berkane and ASEC while USGN are bottom on 1 point.

=DRC

TP Mazembe suffered their first Group C loss in the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday in Alexandria where they were beaten 2-0 away El Masry.

Defender Tandi Mwape played the full 90 minutes for Mazembe who are second on 3 points behind Masry who lead on 4 points.

Kabaso Chongo missed the trip due to a muscle injury he sustained in Mazembe’s opening Group fixture on February 13 when they beat Otoho d’Oyo of Congo-Brazzaville 1-0 at home in Lubumbashi.

=SOUTH AFRICA

Mamelodi Sundowns: Kennedy Mweene was on the bench in Saturdays CAF Champions League 0-0 away draw against El Merreikh of Sudan in Cairo.

Sundowns top Group A on 4 points while Al Ahly, El Merreikh and Al Hilal are tied on 1 point each.

=ENGLAND

-Leicester City: Striker Patson Daka started for Leicester in Sunday’s 2-1 away loss at Wolves but was not on target and later substituted in the 73rd minute.

-Brighton: Enock Mwepu remains sidelined with an injury for a month now and missed Brighton’s 3-0 home loss to Burnley on Saturday.



=SCOTLAND

Striker Fashion Sakala came on in the 58th minute but didn’t score for the defending champions Rangers in Sundays 1-1 away draw at fifth positioned Dundee United.

Rangers stay second behind arch-foes Celtic on 63 and 66 points respectively.