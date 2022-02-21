Shepolopolo Zambia hope to keep their nerves on Tuesday to secure their 2022 Women’s AFCON qualification when they face Namibia in their final round, last leg tie at Dobsonville Stadium in Johannesburg.

The two sides head into the decider scoreless from the first leg played on February 16 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Despite the result, coach Bruce Mwape is staying positive about Tuesday’s prospects.

“Whether we are playing away or at home it is the same game but that is if you plan well of course,” Mwape said.

“What we need is to plan well so that we can qualify but Namibia too are working hard so that they can also qualify.

“It is a 50-50 affair but at the end of the day, the better team will carry the day.”

But Mwape will still be without his potent firepower particularly captain Barbara Banda who is out with a hamstring injury that also kept her out of the first leg match.

Also absent is Rachel Kundananji who was not been released for the qualifiers by the Spanish club SD Eibar.