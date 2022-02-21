KAWAMBWA District Commissioner Godfrey Chilambwe has directed newly elected Community Welfare Assistance Committee (CWAC) members to strictly follow the guidelines when selecting people to put on the Social Cash Transfer programme.

Mr Chilambwe said the government will not allow CWAC members to operate outside the guidelines in the selection of people to benefit from the Social Cash Transfer fund in the District.

The District Commissioner was speaking when he witnessed the election of new Community Welfare Assistance Committee members for Ntumbachushi and Kawambwa Wards held at Kalamba and Munkanta Primary Schools respectively.

He said previously the selection of beneficiaries was marred by corruption, nepotism and political alignment resulting in some unqualified people receiving the social protection security incentives.

“The government wants to improve the living standards of people by helping the poor and vulnerable graduate out of poverty regardless of their political affiliation. So it is you CWAC members that will be able to identify genuine people that need to be supported by the government through social cash transfer programmes,” he said.

Mr Chilambwe disclosed that in the 2022 National Budget, the government has stepped up the bi-monthly transfer value from K300 to K400 and K600 to K800 for the able-bodied and disabled people respectively.

He stated that the government has maintained the Social Cash Transfer programme contrary to assertions that the programme would be discontinued when the United Party for National Development (UPND) forms the government.

“I want to thank the President that the value of the Social Cash Transfer fund has been increased meaning that the beneficiaries will now have enough cash to take home and sort out their daily needs,” he observed.

Meanwhile, Kawambwa District Social Welfare Officer Peter Musonda said the exercise of electing new CWAC members has been necessitated by the dissolution of the old committees by the Minister of Community Development and Social Services last month.