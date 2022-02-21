9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, February 21, 2022
Justin Shonga Reflects on Dream Start at Sekhukhune Utd

Chipolopolo striker Justin Shonga has reflected on Sunday’s dream debut at South African PSL side Sekhukhune United that he marked with a goal.

Shonga has just joined his fourth club since he was released by Orlando Pirates in December 2020.

On Sunday, the Chipolopolo striker scored Sekhukhune’s opening goal in the 3rd minute of a 4-0 home win over Baroka FC.

“It is a nice feeling, it is a good start for me because footballwise I have been struggling to settle in teams,” Shonga said in a post-match interview.

“I just want to keep the momentum because, you know, when you are playing for a new club, and you have just arrived, you need to adapt to the way they play.

“You have to work extra hard to get into the starting XI because there is obviously their starting XI so I will keep on pushing harder.”

Shonga was later substituted in the 84th minute while his compatriots Toaster Nsabata was in goals for the sixth placed side.

After leaving Pirates, Shonga made a very brief stop at Marumo Gallants where he was unveiled but almost immediately moved to Cape Town City FC where he spent half a season.

Shonga then had a short spell at Ismailia in Egypt that was terminated before landing at Sekhukhune in January.

