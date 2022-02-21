9.5 C
Zesco United Coach Mumamba Numba has hailed his team for overcoming Nkana 2-1 in Saturday’s FAZ Super Division match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Nkana came into the match with five successive away derby victories over Zesco who traced their last win over the Kitwe side in Ndola to August 2015.

Numba said Zesco players showed fighting spirit in the Copperbelt derby.

“Firstly, I will give credit to the players for the good fighting spirit that we exhibited in this game after coming from a loss in Kansanshi. We accounted ourselves very well in today’s game,” Numba said.

He told reporters that Zesco must continue improving especially upfront.

“We managed to get a victory but we still need to continue working on our finishing because this is a game we should have scored maybe three to four goals. Our precision in front of goal was not good enough but the most important thing is to continue encouraging our team because we are at a very crucial stage where we need to be consistent and start picking maximum points in the games,” Numba said.

Zesco stayed put at number three despite the key win and are five points behind leaders Red Arrows on 41 and 46 points with ten games left to play.

Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi accepted defeat to Zesco and is now looking forward to their next match.

“We played the game, it’s only that we couldn’t play our usual game, attacking football and we gave Zesco a lot of room in today’s game but yes we have accepted the defeat. All what we need is to look forward to the coming game,” Chambeshi said.

Nkana tumbled from fourth to number six on 36 points after the loss and were replaced in that position by Green Buffaloes who beat Indeni 2-1 away to rise to 38 points.

