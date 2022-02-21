Police in riot gear has blocked protesting unemployed Doctors’ march to the statehouse to seek an audience with the head of state over their plight.

The Doctors who initially gathered at the UNZA Ridgeway Campus opted to march to the state house but were intercepted by police on Independence Avenue.

One of the representatives, Dr. Wallace Ndumba has told Diamond News that Doctors will no longer offer free service as volunteers at the expense of unfilled promises to be employed.

Over 800 Doctors are unemployed in the country and they are hoping they could be employed in the forthcoming recruitment of 11,200 health personnel.

Two days ago, Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo disclosed that the recruitment of 11,200 health personnel will commence next month.- Diamond TV