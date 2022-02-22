New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has said that the proposed changes to the penal code are both uncalled for and unnecessary, adding that issues to do with known Christian values are not up for sale to the highest bidder.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Dr. Mumba said that Zambians have not complained about the current laws on marriage and abortion.

Dr. Mumba urged all Christian Members of Parliament to distance themselves from what he has described as an impending abomination.

Dr. Mumba stated that to maintain Zambia as a Christian nation; the country will need more than the desperate press statements people make whenever the values are threatened.

Below is the full statement

WAR ON THE CHURCH: POLIGAMY AND ABORTION DEBATE EVIDENCE THAT WE NEED MORE BELIEVERS IN PARLIAMENT AND GOVERNANCE.

We shall not depart from the conscientious decision we made to be a Christian Nation.

We shall not compromise values that make us a uniquely Christian Nation.

With the coming on of shows like the popular MPALI that has rocked and taken our screens by storm since 2018, it is undeniable that the views of society have slowly changed over time, to such an extent that, today, in a Self proclaimed Christian Nation like Zambia, a debate has become possible, and even ensued, about the possibility that we legalise and recognise Poligamous Marriages

The proposed changes to the penal code are both uncalled for and unnecessary. Issues to do with our known Christian values are not up for sale to the highest bidder.

Zambians have not complained about the current laws on marriage and abortion. As the Americans would say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” There are many broke things in our nation and those are the ones that need the attention of our legislators.

Any member of parliament therefore who votes for abortion and polygamy is on his own. He has departed from the path of Christian morality on which our nation is anchored. We urge all Christian MPs to distance themselves from this pending abomination.

My word to the body of Christ is that, to maintain Zambia as a Christian nation will need more than the desperate press statements we make whenever our values are threatened. We need full representation in governance at all levels to defend Godly values. Our current stand of demonizing politics and Christians involved in politics is retrogressive. We can’t have it both ways. We must choose active consistent engagement in governance.

Christians are paying the price for abandoning politics: All we can do is to cry foul with no powers to make the actual difference. We risk reducing ourselves to media commentators.