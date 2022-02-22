The Council Churches of Zambia (CCZ) has joined in called opposed to the changes to the Penal Code saying the proposal by the Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) to repeal section 166 of the penal code that prohibits bigamy and regulates access to abortion for pregnant women is a contradiction to Zambia’s Christian nation status.

CCZ general secretary father Emmanuel Chikoya said that CCZ does not support the proposal by the ZLDC. Fr. Chikoya said that it is unfortunate that the Zambia law development commission came up with such proposals without a thorough consultation with other relevant stakeholders.

The Zambia law development commission has proposed to repeal current laws that prohibit bigamy and regulate access to abortion for pregnant women.

Yesterday other churches rejected a recommendation by Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) to amend the bigamy law so that it no longer criminalises a married person’s decision to have more than one spouse.

The Christian fraternity feels decriminalizing the bigamy law is retrogressive and will destroy many families in the country.

Following the proposed amendment, the Council of Bishops of Pentecostal Assemblies of God, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and Bishops Council of Zambia have urged Members of Parliament to reject the proposal to repeal the bigamy law.

Pentecostal Assemblies of God presiding bishop Joshua Banda said in a statement yesterday that the proposal is a danger to the well-being of young people in the country.

Bishop Banda, who is also president of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Africa-Southern Africa Region, said the quality of relationships in marriages has fallen.

The clergy said marriages are already threatened by infidelity due to unfaithfulness