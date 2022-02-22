9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Penal code Proposed Amendments is a contradiction to Zambia’s Christian nation status-CCZ

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Penal code Proposed Amendments is a contradiction to Zambia’s Christian nation status-CCZ
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Council Churches of Zambia (CCZ) has joined in called opposed to the changes to the Penal Code saying the proposal by the Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) to repeal section 166 of the penal code that prohibits bigamy and regulates access to abortion for pregnant women is a contradiction to Zambia’s Christian nation status.

CCZ general secretary father Emmanuel Chikoya said that CCZ does not support the proposal by the ZLDC. Fr. Chikoya said that it is unfortunate that the Zambia law development commission came up with such proposals without a thorough consultation with other relevant stakeholders.

The Zambia law development commission has proposed to repeal current laws that prohibit bigamy and regulate access to abortion for pregnant women.

Yesterday other churches rejected a recommendation by Zambia Law Development Commission (ZLDC) to amend the bigamy law so that it no longer criminalises a married person’s decision to have more than one spouse.

The Christian fraternity feels decriminalizing the bigamy law is retrogressive and will destroy many families in the country.

Following the proposed amendment, the Council of Bishops of Pentecostal Assemblies of God, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) and Bishops Council of Zambia have urged Members of Parliament to reject the proposal to repeal the bigamy law.

Pentecostal Assemblies of God presiding bishop Joshua Banda said in a statement yesterday that the proposal is a danger to the well-being of young people in the country.

Bishop Banda, who is also president of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Africa-Southern Africa Region, said the quality of relationships in marriages has fallen.

The clergy said marriages are already threatened by infidelity due to unfaithfulness

Previous articleGovernment Agrees to Suspend Importation of Onions and Potatoes into Zambia

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Penal code Proposed Amendments is a contradiction to Zambia’s Christian nation status-CCZ

The Council Churches of Zambia (CCZ) has joined in called opposed to the changes to the Penal Code saying...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

IBA and ZNBC Boards Cautioned against being Controlled by Government

General News Chief Editor - 0
The Media Liaison Committee (MLC) has cautioned newly appointed board members for the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) and Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) against...
Read more

Mulonga Water Pipes worth K1 million stolen disrupting services to 500 houses

General News Chief Editor - 5
Unknown people have uprooted and stolen pipes worth K1,250,925 belonging to Mulonga Water Supply and Sanitation Company (MWSC) paralyzing services in some sections. The thieves...
Read more

Nawakwi in court over Ex husband’s estate

General News Chief Editor - 16
FDD President Edith Nawakwi has denied meddling in the administration of the estate of her late husband, Geoffrey Hambulo. Ms. Nawakwi’s plea on this matter...
Read more

Parliamentary Committee calls for increased funding to the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 6
The Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Lands, and Natural Resources has called for increased funding to the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) in a bid...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.