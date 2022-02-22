Zambia sweated to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup on Tuesday as they needed an away goal to overcome Namibia in the return match of the final qualification round.

Shepolopolo sealed qualification for the AFCON finals to be staged in Morocco in July after a 1-1 draw with Namibia at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, South Africa.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s Zambia women have advanced to the finals on the away goals rule after the first leg in Lusaka finished 0-0 last Wednesday.

Namibia scared Zambia when taking an early lead on six minutes as their captain Emma Naris headed in a corner.

Substitute Siomala Mapepa scored the important equaliser 20 minutes away from time as Zambia held on to qualify.

This is the third time Zambia is qualifying for the women’s Africa Cup.

Zambia missed the services of inspirational injured captain and striker Barbra Banda in both legs.

Meanwhile, the Africa Cup doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.