9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
type here...
Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Sweat to Clinch for 2022 Womens AFCON

By sports
53 views
0
Sports Shepolopolo Sweat to Clinch for 2022 Womens AFCON
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia sweated to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup on Tuesday as they needed an away goal to overcome Namibia in the return match of the final qualification round.

Shepolopolo sealed qualification for the AFCON finals to be staged in Morocco in July after a 1-1 draw with Namibia at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto, South Africa.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s Zambia women have advanced to the finals on the away goals rule after the first leg in Lusaka finished 0-0 last Wednesday.

Namibia scared Zambia when taking an early lead on six minutes as their captain Emma Naris headed in a corner.

Substitute Siomala Mapepa scored the important equaliser 20 minutes away from time as Zambia held on to qualify.

This is the third time Zambia is qualifying for the women’s Africa Cup.

Zambia missed the services of inspirational injured captain and striker Barbra Banda in both legs.

Meanwhile, the Africa Cup doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup to be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Previous articlePenal code Proposed Amendments is a contradiction to Zambia’s Christian nation status-CCZ

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Sweat to Clinch for 2022 Womens AFCON

Zambia sweated to qualify for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup on Tuesday as they needed an away goal to...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

D-Day for Shepolopolo in Womens AFCON Qualifier

Sports sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia hope to keep their nerves on Tuesday to secure their 2022 Women’s AFCON qualification when they face Namibia in their...
Read more

Justin Shonga Reflects on Dream Start at Sekhukhune Utd

Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo striker Justin Shonga has reflected on Sunday's dream debut at South African PSL side Sekhukhune United that he marked with a goal. Shonga has...
Read more

PRO’S HIT LIST: Sparkless Weekend in Continental Action

Sports sports - 0
We take a weekly wrap of how some of our foreign-based stars performed in league and continental action. =TANZANIA Simba were away in Niger on CAF...
Read more

Numba Hails Zesco’s Copperbelt Derby Triumph over Nkana

Sports sports - 0
Zesco United Coach Mumamba Numba has hailed his team for overcoming Nkana 2-1 in Saturday's FAZ Super Division match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.