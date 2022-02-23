The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has hailed the Shepolopolo for qualifying to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup to be staged in Morocco in July after drawing 1-1 with Namibia away.

Zambia clinched their third Africa Cup qualification via away goal rule against a determined Namibian side.

“On behalf of myself and the executive committee, I wish to congratulate our women national team for their qualification to the AWCON. This is yet another milestone in the development of the women’s game,” FAZ president Andrew Kamanga stated.

“This comes in the wake of the team having represented Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held last year. The consistency shown by the team is commendable and a mark of true sportsmanship,” he said.

Kamanga is already looking forward to seeing coach Bruce Mwape’s side compete in Morocco.

“Our participation at the AWCON should be motivated with the fact that it is also a FIFA World Cup qualifier. Having been to the Olympics our remaining target is to qualify the Copper Queens to the World Cup.”

The Africa Cup is being used as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand.