The Livingstone High Court has awarded Veronica Mukuni and four others K500, 000 each as damages for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.
This is in a matter in which the five were facing two counts of abduction with intent to confine, contrary to the laws of Zambia.
Her Majesty Veronica Mukuni was jointly charged with businessman, Fines Malambo, Ackson Sijani, Vincent Lilanda and Javen Simooloka for allegedly abducting Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.
However, the state entered a nolle prosequi after several adjournments in the matter.
The Five later sued the State demanding K2 million each as compensation for false imprisonment and Malicious prosecution.
In a consent order dated 14th February 2022, the Livingstone High Court has also ordered the State to pay K400, 000 legal costs to the plaintiff advocates.
The Hantembo’s claimed that they had gone into hiding following threats on their lives.
Only in upnd where rich entitled tribalists award themselves damages for nothing. Anyway mukuni wlfe is very handsome. Kwati ni caster semenye hahaha
This is too quick to believe.
Why should the state pay for individuals mistakes. Let those who were involved pay ie nawakwi, home affairs minister kampyongo, IG kanganja and individual officers involved in the arrest of those people. If they don’t have money get from their benefits and pension . For nawakwi you can grab the sausage factory.
Look now what lungus criminality is costing Zambians…………
Lungu, kapoyongo and other gang members should be made to pay somehow……….
I wonder what it will cost to settle the ‘treason’ charges after the debacle in Western Province