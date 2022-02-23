The Livingstone High Court has awarded Veronica Mukuni and four others K500, 000 each as damages for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

This is in a matter in which the five were facing two counts of abduction with intent to confine, contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Her Majesty Veronica Mukuni was jointly charged with businessman, Fines Malambo, Ackson Sijani, Vincent Lilanda and Javen Simooloka for allegedly abducting Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

However, the state entered a nolle prosequi after several adjournments in the matter.

The Five later sued the State demanding K2 million each as compensation for false imprisonment and Malicious prosecution.

In a consent order dated 14th February 2022, the Livingstone High Court has also ordered the State to pay K400, 000 legal costs to the plaintiff advocates.

The Hantembo’s claimed that they had gone into hiding following threats on their lives.