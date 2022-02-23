9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...
Health
Updated:

Honey Bee supplied Paracetamol tablets distributions was caused by a Mistake-Masebo

By Chief Editor
53 views
1
Health Honey Bee supplied Paracetamol tablets distributions was caused by a Mistake-Masebo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A preliminary report by the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency has revealed that the status of Honey Bee supplied Paracetamol tablets to Kabwe Central and Kasama General Hospitals was erroneously changed from quality control to available status during the stocktake exercise undertaken on 27th December 2021.

And Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has revealed that four bottles out of 58 bottles of Paracetamol 100 tablets per bottle dispatched to Kasama General Hospital were consumed while all those delivered to Kabwe central Hospital were returned.

Delivering a Ministerial Statement to Parliament yesterday, Ms. Masebo said health Authorities in Kasama have since embarked on a trail of all those who consumed the defective drugs and are monitoring them to ascertain any possible side effects and that two patients have so far been traced and are being observed to ascertain whether the medicine has had any negative effect on their health.
.

Ms. Masebo who described the distribution of the defective drugs as irresponsible has assured that investigations are currently underway to help ascertain how the error occurred.

Ms Masebo says all the 198 bottles of the paracetamol that was dispatched to Kabwe central hospital were retrieved.

She has since indicated that investigations into the matter are still continuing.

She also said that the matter of the Honey-Bee sub-standard medicines in question is in Court and a subject of state investigation hence making it difficult for ZAMMSA to dispose them off in the case where the supplier failed to collect them.

Previous articleIt’s Important that Leadership is open to different views, especially from outside its circles
Next articleWhile pomp grips the 2022 Africa-EU Summit, Africa’s exports to the world’s largest market are contracting

1 COMMENT

  1. My worry is about Luckson Kasonka. He misled the nation when he told us that none of the medicine had been dispensed. This isn’t the first that he has issued a statement without verifying facts. Last time it was reported that there were no medicines in clinics Kasonka quickly issued a statement to dispute that report. A few days later he acknowledged that indeed there was a shortage of medicines in health facilities. Kasonka must realize that he’s not at UTH where every officer was a boss and free to do as they wished. This behaviour doesn’t give us confidence that our health is in safe hands. Whom is he trying to please by telling lies? That position requires one to be truthful in all they say and do. I hope has learnt something before we begin to give him as an example

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Parents and Guardians are Free to Evacuate their Children from Ukraine-Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says parents and guardians with children studying in Ukraine are at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government worried about Eastern province continued high Covid-19 positivity rates

Health Chief Editor - 12
Government is worried that Eastern province has continued to record the highest Covid-19 positivity rates in the country during both the third and the...
Read more

Controversial Honeybee medicines recently supplied to Kabwe Central Hospital yet to be dispensed to patients

Health Chief Editor - 9
Central Province Permanent Secretary Milner Mwanakampwe has assured the public that the controversial Honeybee medicines recently supplied to Kabwe Central Hospital was yet to...
Read more

UPND Concerned about the distribution of Honeybee procured drugs to Health facilities

Health Chief Editor - 19
The ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) leadership has said that it is disturbed with media reports suggesting that the Zambia Medicines and...
Read more

Zambia Society of Physiotherapy distances itself from Dr Brian Sampa plans to march to State House

Health Chief Editor - 13
Zambia Society of Physiotherapy has distanced itself from Consortium of Health Professional Association Chairperson Brian Sampa’s statement on the recruitment of health workers and...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.