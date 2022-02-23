A preliminary report by the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency has revealed that the status of Honey Bee supplied Paracetamol tablets to Kabwe Central and Kasama General Hospitals was erroneously changed from quality control to available status during the stocktake exercise undertaken on 27th December 2021.

And Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has revealed that four bottles out of 58 bottles of Paracetamol 100 tablets per bottle dispatched to Kasama General Hospital were consumed while all those delivered to Kabwe central Hospital were returned.

Delivering a Ministerial Statement to Parliament yesterday, Ms. Masebo said health Authorities in Kasama have since embarked on a trail of all those who consumed the defective drugs and are monitoring them to ascertain any possible side effects and that two patients have so far been traced and are being observed to ascertain whether the medicine has had any negative effect on their health.

.

Ms. Masebo who described the distribution of the defective drugs as irresponsible has assured that investigations are currently underway to help ascertain how the error occurred.

Ms Masebo says all the 198 bottles of the paracetamol that was dispatched to Kabwe central hospital were retrieved.

She has since indicated that investigations into the matter are still continuing.

She also said that the matter of the Honey-Bee sub-standard medicines in question is in Court and a subject of state investigation hence making it difficult for ZAMMSA to dispose them off in the case where the supplier failed to collect them.