The National Consortium of Persons with Disabilities says the New Dawn Government must utilize the opportunity to leave a strong legacy echoed in pro-disability inclusion in governance.

Zambia ratified the United Nation Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in May, 2008 with the commitment to translate it into the domestic statutes.

Furthermore, Zambia enacted the Persons with Disabilities Act No. 06 of 2012.

Consortium vice-Chairperson Dr. Frankson Musukwa said the international protocols Zambia has signed and the Persons with Disabilities Act No. 06 of 2012 have failed to deliver the persons with disabilities at required level as can be witnessed with continued exclusion of persons with disabilities in decision making processes.

Dr. Musukwa, who is also Executive Director at Zambia Deaf Youth and Women, said the UPND Government should facilitate the creation of a favourable environment to ensure the political, economic, social and cultural inclusion of persons with disabilities by engaging them in all policy, legal matters and decision making related directly to them.

“Unfortunately, the enactment of the Persons with Disabilities Act No. 06 of 2012 has failed to deliver the persons with disabilities at required level as can be witnessed with continued exclusion of persons with disabilities in decision making processes and legal reform consultation process in the country. The commitment by the administration of President Hakainde Hichilema during the election campaign to promote inclusion of persons with disabilities has not yielded any desirable results six (6) months after ascending to power,” Dr. Musukwa said.

He bemoaned the exclusion of persons with disability on recently reconstituted boards of various statutory bodies.

“We have continued to see with apprehension appointment of board members to various statutory bodies to the exclusion of persons with disabilities by line Ministers even where issues have direct effect on persons with disabilities. We challenge the two senior government officials to tell the nation the truth on what has transpired to 64 CVs as exclusion and injustice has continued to be perpetuated by the government. Let’s take a sampling with recently appointed board members for Statutory bodies that include, Water Utility companies, ZESCO board, NAPSA Board, IBA Board, ZNBC Board and RDA Board among others no persons with disabilities is sitting on those board so far which is sufficient substantiation of exclusion from the New Dawn administration,” Dr. Musukwa said.

“Moreover we wish to register our disenchantment with the Honourable Minister of Community Development and Social Service who is empowered under the Persons with Disabilities Act no. 06 of 2012 Section 13 to appoint a functional and competent board has but regrettably she has continued to give a silent voice on the urgent need to appoint the board for Zambia Agency for Persons with Disabilities (ZAPD) which is key to good corporate governance and enhanced service delivery to persons with disabilities. Since October, 2019 ZAPD has been operating without board members to ensure corporate good governance,” he said.

Dr. Musukwa said participation in decision making is a cornerstone and fundamental human right for all including persons with disabilities.

“Participation in decision making is a cornerstone and fundamental human right for all, including persons with disabilities. Active participation in decision making at the personal, familial, and communal levels gives hope to persons with disabilities that they can be productive members of society, and can consider themselves as a valued part of society, compelling their social inclusion in mainstream society. The commitment of the 2030 Agenda to ‘leave no one behind’ underpins the importance of the inclusion of persons with disabilities in the good governance and decision making process: The agenda and five out of 17 SDGs reference disability and persons with disabilities. SDG 16 addresses governance, inclusion, participation and rights.”

Dr. Musukwa added:”It links directly with the above articles of the UN CRPD, especially target 16.3 on equal access to justice for all, and target 16.7 on inclusive, participatory decision-making at all levels. The New Dawn administration has an opportunity to either leave a strong legacy echoed in pro disability inclusion government or a bad until now as disability inclusive and participatory decision making process is concerned in 21st century.”