Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Parents and Guardians are Free to Evacuate their Children from Ukraine-Foreign Affairs Ministry

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says parents and guardians with children studying in Ukraine are at liberty to evacuate in view of the political and security tension between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine.

The Ministry said that it has received numerous inquiries from parents and guardians of Zambians studying in Ukraine about their safety.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the Zambian Embassy in Moscow is in contact with both the Russian and Ukrainian authorities and both parties have emphasized the importance of dialogue as the only option to end the current impasse.

The Embassy has also engaged the Zambian community in view of the developments in Ukraine and have been directed to remain alert and utilize the available communication platforms.

The Embassy has further advised all Zambians in Ukraine to carry requisite identity documents and avoid non-essential travel around the country as a precautionary security measure.

