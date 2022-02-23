Former Transport Minister Brian Mushimba says he is saddened by the recent spike in road accidents across Zambia.

Mr Mushimba said almost daily, there is a loved one being lost on the punishing roads across the country.

“As someone who once was in charge of road safety in the country while I served as minister of transportation, I am at pains to make sense of these painful and unfortunate events,” Dr Mushimba said.

“I remember during my time, we recognized that we needed immediate interventions while we planned for medium and long term solutions (such as better roads, dual carriage highways between towns, public mass transit transportation systems, etc).”

Dr Mushimba said as part of the immediate interventions, he signed a raft of Statutory Instruments (SIs) totaling 13.

“I was subsequently nicknamed the “Minister of SIs” by the media at the time. I wore that nickname as a badge of honor,” he stated.

“We had researched data that those SIs were necessary to stem the trend on accidents and fatalities. We signed SI to move heavy cargo off roads onto rail. We signed SI to ban high occupancy vehicles driving in the thick of the night on poorly lit or marked roads. We signed SI to install speed governors in high occupancy vehicles. We signed SI to streamline driver training and strict conditions for acquiring driver licenses. And many more.”

Dr Mushimba said in the first year, Zambia reduced accidents and fatalities by 13% adding that the trend of reducing accidents and fatalities continued while he served in the Ministry of transportation.

“If these SIs are still standing, can the listening government enforce them better please? If they are not standing anymore, can new ones be instituted to save lives on these roads please?”

“Can we get a plan and timelines shared on the transition to medium term and long term solutions (i.e. dual carriage highways, public mass transit systems)? We can wait on many other things for implementation by the new government but life is at stake here on these roads.”